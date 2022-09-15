Refreezing the poles would be ‘feasible and cheap’, study says

Scientists have proposed an ambitious plan to refreeze the north and south poles as a way to reverse ice loss.

In a new study, the experts say high-flying planes can spew microscopic aerosol particles into the atmosphere at latitudes 60 degrees north and south.

If released at an altitude of 43,000 feet (above aircraft cruising altitudes), these aerosols would slowly drift toward the poles, slightly shading the surface below.

This extra shadow could allow the melting poles to refreeze, alleviating the problems of melting glacial ice and rising sea levels.

The technique would “slow down climate change by sending a small fraction of incoming solar radiation back into space,” the scientists say.

The concept, called stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), would cost as much as $11 billion (£9.6 billion) a year, but the researchers say it would be cheaper than other climate mitigation methods.

Researchers propose a system of high-flying jets that spray microscopic aerosol particles into the atmosphere at a latitude of 60 degrees north and south

STRATOSPHERIC AEROSOL INJECTION (SAI) Scientists have developed a concept where high-flying jets would spray microscopic aerosol particles into the atmosphere at a latitude of 60 degrees north and south. If injected at an altitude of 43,000 feet (above aircraft cruising altitudes), these aerosols would slowly drift toward the poles, slightly shading the surface below. The technique would “slow down climate change by sending a small fraction of incoming solar radiation back into space,” the scientists say.

The concept is laid out in a new study, published in Communication about environmental research and led by Wake Smith at Yale University.

Researchers acknowledged the concept is controversial, but argued it would be “feasible” and that $11 billion a year is “extremely cheap” compared to other climate responses such as carbon sequestration.

“There is widespread and sensible trepidation about using aerosols to cool the planet,” said Smith, a Yale lecturer.

‘But if the risk-benefit equation paid off anywhere, it would be at the poles.’

Cooling at the poles would provide immediate protection to only a small portion of the planet, though the mean latitudes should also experience some temperature drop, the team admits.

“Nevertheless, any deliberate turning of the global thermostat would be of common interest to all of humanity and not just the province of Arctic and Patagonian countries,” Smith said.

According to Smith and colleagues, particle injections from the jets would be performed seasonally in the long days of the local spring and early summer.

The same fleet of jets could serve both hemispheres and sail to the other pole with the changing of the seasons.

Pre-existing military air-to-air refueling aircraft such as the old KC-135 and the A330 MMRT do not have enough payload at the required altitudes. However, newly designed high-altitude tankers, including one called SAIL-43K, would prove to be more efficient, the team says.

The blankets of aerosols would extend 60 degrees north and south — about the height of Anchorage in Alaska and the southern tip of Patagonia.

Pre-existing military air-to-air refueling aircraft such as the old KC-135 and the A330 MMRT do not have enough payload at the required altitudes.

However, newly designed high-altitude tankers, including one mentioned in the study called SAIL-43K, would prove to be more efficient, the team says.

A fleet of about 125 such tankers could carry a payload sufficient to cool the poles by 2°C per year, bringing them close to their pre-industrial average temperatures.

The cost of $11 billion a year is less than a third of the cost of cooling the entire planet by the same magnitude of 3.6°F and a small fraction of the cost of reaching net zero emissions, according to the experts. .

However, the plan is not without its drawbacks – the plane would, of course, emit its own emissions, which would contribute to global warming.

This extra shadow could cause the melting poles to refreeze, alleviating the problem of glacial ice melting and, in turn, sea-level rise. Pictured, melting ice in the Arctic

In addition, the aerosol is said to consist of sulfur dioxide, which in high concentrations can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and corrosive damage to the airways and lungs.

According to the experts, less than 1 percent of the world’s population lives in the targeted deployment areas, so the risk to most of humanity is small.

Smith also acknowledged that the idea would not address the root causes of climate change; it would rather be a kind of plaster for the earth.

“While this game may change in a rapidly warming world, stratospheric aerosol injections only treat a symptom of climate change, but not the underlying disease,” Smith said.

‘It’s aspirin, not penicillin. It is not a substitute for decarbonisation.’

Unfortunately, possible methods to tackle the problem of melting glacial ice and rising sea levels are becoming increasingly urgent, as the poles are warming several times faster than the global average, studies have shown.