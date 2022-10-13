Reformed mafia princess weds an engineering firm owner in Tuscany

A reformed mafia princess who took over her father’s criminal business at age 22 has revealed she is married to an engineering firm businessman in a Tuscan villa.

Marisa, 52, celebrated her wedding to Jim Boggis, 51, last weekend at a Georgian country house in Lancashire – after the couple tied the knot at a Lancaster registry office this summer, reported the mirror.

After their ceremony, the couple enjoyed an Italian feast in the garden of a Tuscan villa, where her reformed crime boss, father Emilio Di Giovine, performed the blessing in Italian.

Marisa became leader of the infamous ‘Milan Ndrangheta’ gang at age 22, while her father gave her orders from a prison cell in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Jim, a father of two, who runs an engineering firm, told the publication, “There hasn’t been a single negative comment about her.”

The new Mrs Boggis ended up serving four years in prison in the UK for money laundering but has since left that world behind and is now an author and criminologist.

Marisa and Jim first met when her son started working as an apprentice for her now husband’s engineering firm.

The couple’s wedding celebrations were especially special for Marisa, who this time got to share a dance with her father, Emilio, who couldn’t attend her first wedding when she was 21 because he was targeted.

Marisa’s son Frank, 21, was the witness for her Tuscan wedding, while her two grandchildren and Jim’s two children were bridesmaids and pages.

Jim, a fan of crime TV shows, said, “I find all of that fascinating—a secret world like the mafia.”

About his father-in-law, he added: ‘If he didn’t like me, I’d know! But he is an incredible man. He’s a good judge of character, which he had to be to stay alive. He can see that I love his daughter.’

Marisa has told her story in the book Mafia Princess. Her father, 72, who spent 22 years in prison, is now a chef.

Despite moving back to her native Blackpool with her British-born mother at the age of nine, Marisa spent every summer with her Italian family in Milan.

The crime family business was initially unknown to her mother Pat, who was 23 when she fell in love with Emilio, then 20.

The pair met when Pat was working as an au pair and they enjoyed an intense romance before breaking up when Marisa was one.

By the time Marisa was an adult, she had officially joined the company and had met her first husband, Bruno Merico. They divorced in 2000.