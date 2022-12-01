Reformed excon in Boston jail for attempted robbery takes selfie with Prince William

A reformed ex-convict posed for a photo with Prince William as the future king and his wife Princess Kate visited a violence prevention initiative in Boston.

Jonathan Williams, 22, smiled as he stood next to the Prince of Wales as the royal family visited the Roca Center in Boston’s Chelsea neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The center works to keep underprivileged youth in Boston away from violence, with Williams’ a prime example of its mission in action.

A Roca spokesperson told DailyMail.com that Williams “awakened and decided he wanted a better life,” before joining Roca to divert others from his former path.

Matthew Quinton, 24, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, also met the Prince and Princess of Wales — and shared the story of his hardships growing up.

He told DailyMail.com, “They are very respectful and lovely people. The way they came here and presented themselves. They are just like everyone else.

Prince William posed for a photo with Jonathan Williams at the Roca Center for Violence Prevention in Boston on Thursday. Williams served time in jail for attempted robbery, but has since turned his life around and now works downtown

Wills and Kate also spoke to Matthew Quinton (pictured left, with Jonathan Williams). He endured a very harsh upbringing and praised the royal couple as “very respectful and sweet”

“They wanted to understand our story and how we got here.”

He said the couple were “open-minded,” adding, “I told them a little about myself, what I did before I came here, some of the things I’ve had to overcome over the years.”

He said that the Roca team and the young people were in the center from 6am to prepare for the visit.

Matthew experienced “significant trauma” in his childhood, was removed from his parents’ custody to live with his grandmother, and suffers from PTSD. He used drugs and alcohol before, but is now two years off.

He said, “I’ve had a long, hard life. I’ve had to overcome crazy things. I never really had the right tools and help and guidance.

‘I didn’t want to come here. I didn’t want to take the help.’

The Prince and Princess of Wales listened intently as a center staff member explained her mission during Thursday’s visit

Outside the center, hordes of fans waited to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales – including this woman who was clearly delighted to see the future king

The successful visit to Roca comes during a turbulent week for the royals. Wills godmother Lady Susan Hussey was sacked from her role as lady-in-waiting on Wednesday after asking a black British charity boss where she was from.

Meanwhile, Netflix has released an explosive trailer for Wills’ brother Harry’s upcoming Netflix documentary.

He and Meghan hint at multiple issues with the royal family, with Buckingham Palace bracing for even more damaging accusations when the much-anticipated show airs next week.

Earlier on Thursday, William and Kate were so charmed by the sight of an eight-year-old boy dressed as a Grenadier Guard that they asked to meet the youngster.

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, eight, was dragged behind a security cordon Thursday to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales at Greentown Labs in a Massachusetts suburb.

He promptly saluted Wills and Kate, who were clearly charmed by the boy’s bravery.

Henry donned the costume after becoming obsessed with all things royal following a trip to Buckingham Palace earlier this year where he had the chance to watch the Changing of the Guard.

The delighted little boy handed a bouquet of roses to William and Kate, who knelt to shake hands and exchange words with the little royal superfan.

Henry, who attends the private British School of Boston, told DailyMail.com: “First of all, it was crazy meeting the Prince and Princess.

“It was crazy. I actually wasn’t that nervous now that I think about it when I actually did it.

“They said, ‘Oh my God, thank you very much.’ They said they loved the costume just like everyone else.

“It was absolutely insane because it was my first time meeting the royal family.”

His mother, Melissa Teixeira, added, “That was surreal, that was really spectacular. It was a real experience what a beautiful day in Somerville.

“I think they were surprised that Henry was a British guard. The princess, of course, is great with children.

“She just gave him great compliments and he complimented her, so it was a really nice experience.”

‘Henry talked about his visit to London and he asked where George was and she said he was at school. She asked if he had to go to school and he said yes – and laughed, of course.’