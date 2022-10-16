Referee intervenes to STOP Caleb Plant’s ‘gravedigging’ celebration with rival KO’d

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Caleb Plant gave his answer to all Anthony Dirrell’s talk in fight week, burying him with a vicious left hook and an equally damaging feast.

Plant delivered a double-left shot – one to the body and a left hook that knocked Dirrell unconscious – before starting the gravedigger party.

Referee Harvey Dock rushed to Plant, almost going as far as tackling the victor, before quickly leading away from Dirrell who lay motionless on the canvas.

Caleb Plant Stopped ‘Grave Digger’ Party On Anthony Dirrell After His Brutal KO

It didn’t stop the Tennessee native, who continued to throw dirt at Dirrell twice more, from a distance.

It was a beautiful moment for Plant, who endured torrents of abuse and play from Dirrell leading up to the fight.

When asked about the party and what it meant after the fight, Plant simply put it down as nothing more than “just burying the flesh between us.”

Though it seems that wasn’t the whole truth after a lot of bad blood between the fighters leading up to the fight.

The referee, Harvey Dock, was displeased with Plant’s party and tried to foil it

Dirrell partially confronted Plant when he entered the ring at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

The pair then mocked each other in the ring for their different fighting styles before Plant ended all talk during the closing moments of the ninth round.

The win puts Plant firmly in the fight for the WBC World Super Middleweight Title, taking his overall record to 22-1 (13 KOs).

Dirrell, meanwhile, eventually left the ring unaided, but did not speak after the fight.