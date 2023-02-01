Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon in his NYU dorm! The student, 19, shares images

Oscar-winning Wild actress Reese Witherspoon has a teenage son who attends college in New York City.

On Tuesday, her eldest son, 19-year-old Deacon, invited Instagram followers to his dorm room as he showed what life is like for him as a busy student at what appears to be New York University – better known as NYU.

“In flow,” the Los Angeles native wrote in his caption to his 400,000 followers.

His actor father Ryan Phillippe – who was married to Reese from 1999 to 2008 – commented, “2nd pic is illllllllll.”

The second photo was of Deacon holding his hands as he pursed his lips as he sat on the bed in his dorm room.

College life: Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon has a teenage son in college in New York. On Tuesday, her eldest boy, 19-year-old Deacon, invited Instagram followers to his dorm room as he showed what life is like for him as a busy student at what appears to be NYU

Mom: His mom is Reese, seen here this week on a photocall for her next movie Your Place Or Mine

The images show the boy in his room, sitting on an unmade bed with a white pillowcase, a gray duvet and blue sheets. The single bed is in a blond wooden frame.

There’s a lot going on in the dorm.

There are wooden wardrobe drawers under the bed and a plastic storage box to the side that appears to be stuffed.

At one end of the bed hangs a royal blue laundry bag with a white drawstring. On the wooden floor is a light rust colored rug with white tribal motifs.

The star also had a broken heart neon sign on the wall and a painting of a boy — which could be his younger brother Tennessee — as well as a basketball jersey for 28-year-old athlete Joel Embiid.

More details: There was a basketball jersey for 28-year-old Joel Embiid on the left, and a plastic storage container on the right; it seemed to be packed

Inspired by a rapper? He wore a cap, sweatshirt with chains, dark slacks and high-tops while adding bracelets and rings

In the foreground in a chair with a pink sweatshirt on it.

Other depictions include Deacon with his friends in a car, a city skyline at sunrise, him drinking from a green bottle, an old bicycle – or Ghost Bike – and time with a friend on a balcony.

The budding singer also shared a video on his Insta Stories where he sits with his friends in his dorm room.

A poster of musician Johnny Cash hangs on the wall and pink LED lights hang from the ceiling.

Dorm life: The budding singer also shared a video on his Insta Stories where he sits with his friends in his dorm

And the band played on: A poster of musician Johnny Cash hangs on the wall and pink LED lights hang from the ceiling

Jam Session: Two of his friends sat on their guitars while one watched his laptop in bed

Deacon graduated from Mountain High School in June 2022 and is now taking music in college.

NYU has an excellent music department at their high school, The Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development.

In August, Ryan told Entertainment Tonight he was “proud” of his son – who has starred in Never Have I Ever – for going to college.

“He’s about to go to college for music. That is his primary focus. He likes to act, and he will do what he likes, but his main focus is on music,” said the Cruel Intentions star.

His sister Ava is also in college. In 2019, she showed off her dorm room at the University of California, Berkeley.

As a bougie gangsta from Beverly Hills: Deacon tried to look like a playa while flashing a peace sign when he was seen in a car with his male friends

Nice view: He shared a view of the New York City cityscape while in Lower Manhattan

A wreck: And the aspiring musician showed off a ‘Ghost Bike’, a memorial to road cycling where a cyclist has been killed or seriously injured

The 23-year-old daughter of Reese and Ryan smiled in her dorm while wearing simple jeans, a lemon yellow tank top with peplum and a pair of black boots.

The beauty, who is a dead ringer to her mom Reese, had her blonde locks parted down the middle and in waves.

Unlike many students’ beds, Ava’s was actually made up with a charcoal-gray comforter, four pillows, and a fuzzy throw.

HS grad: Deacon graduated from Mountain High School in June 2022 and is now taking music in college. Seen downtown with Reese and Ryan

Drink it: Deacon wore a cap while drinking straight from a green bottle

Tough Guy: Here he has Ryan vibes as he tries to look like a tough guy with his cap on

Across the bed were several books, notebooks, markers, and a backpack, and at the foot of the bed was a large boho-style knitted ottoman.

“I’m absolutely obsessed with my Calvin Klein cotton quilt from Amazon’s Off to College storefront,” Ava said. “It’s like putting on your favorite T-shirt while studying!”

Above her bed, Ava has a large framed image of constellations but otherwise bare walls.

‘I often come back to my dorm to do some reading between classes,’ she says.

Meanwhile: Deacon’s older sister Ava, 23, has a really cute dorm room at her college, University Of California at Berkeley

Next to Ava’s bed is a small modern white bedside table with a few trinkets on it and a stack of canvas storage cubes in beige.

“One of my favorite aspects of college is the freedom to create your own class schedule,” explains the California native.

She admitted, “While it’s exciting that every day of the week is different, it sometimes makes it challenging to keep up with my schedule. I’ve been using my Amazon Echo to set reminders I need for class, set alarms, and keep me organized.”

“One of my favorite aspects of college is the freedom to create your own class schedule,” explains the California resident.

“While it’s exciting that every weekday is different, it sometimes makes it challenging to keep up with my schedule,” she said.