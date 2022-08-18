Reese Witherspoon sends out sweet birthday message to her mom Betty as she turns 74

<!–

Reese Witherspoon sent a sweet birthday message to her mother, Betty, who turned 74 on Thursday.

The actress, 46, appeared to be a copy of her mother in a few photos she shared on Instagram.

And the Morning Show star added the message: ‘Happy birthday to the most amazing mommy in the whole world! Every day when I hear you laugh while you tell the best stories is such a gift! Please keep bringing the sun into our lives.’

Birthday message: Reese Witherspoon sent a sweet birthday message to her mother, Betty, 74, on Thursday, writing: “Congratulations to the most amazing mommy in the whole world!”

Reese’s Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington responded with ‘Happy Birthday Betty!!!!!! I’m sending you love!!!!’

Spanx inventor Sara Blakely wrote: ‘Cute!!! #HBD’ and G9 Ventures founder and an investor in Reese’s Hello Sunshine company Amy Griffin commented, ‘Happy happy bday BETTY.’

The photos show how much Reese and her mother look alike. Both share the same blue eyes, blond hair and dazzling smile.

Nurse: Betty worked as a nurse. In a December 2021 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Oscar winner told the audience in an emotional interview: ‘I watched my mother save lives’

In the first, the pair have their heads close with The Morning Show star wearing a red and white plaid top with her long blonde hair in loose layers. Betty’s hair is styled in her signature updo and wearing a blue top.

A second photo shows a radiant Reese in a blue printed wrap top, while the family matriarch is in a black t-shirt and denim jacket.

Betty is solo in the third photo, dressed in a bright red corduroy shirt, and she appears to be leafing through a goodie box on a counter.

Clue: The Morning Show star appears to be a copy of her mother. Both share the same blue eyes, blond hair and dazzling smile.

In an interview in December 2021 on The Drew Barrymore Showthe Big Little Lies star was almost in tears as she spoke of her mother’s compassion for others throughout her career as a nurse.

‘My mother worked night shifts, she worked on weekends, so I had to take care of myself a bit. My brother and I would make dinner and stuff. She was so tired, but she just loved her patients,’

‘I saw my mother save people’s lives. Whether it was to save a child from drowning – she was helping her best friend who had been in a serious accident when we were very little, and I watched her resuscitate her on the side of a highway. We don’t target the people who do that hard, hard work to save lives.’