Reese Witherspoon rocks a red pantsuit ahead of taping an episode of The Today Show in NYC

Reese Witherspoon gave a fierce look in a scarlet pantsuit when she arrived Monday morning to film an episode of The Today show in New York City.

As she prepared to sit down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s feel-good morning show, the actress, 46, radiated glamor with her golden locks styled in loose waves, a bold lipstick and bronzer for a sun-kissed glow. .

The Big Little Lies star, who is five feet, coordinated her chic ensemble with a pair of burgundy high heels with pale pink tips.

During her appearance, the mother of three talked about her new children’s book Busy Betty, based on her younger self and all the business she started as a child.

When asked what businesses she started, the Hello Sunshine founder revealed that she sold tickets to her own backyard magic shows.

Additionally, Witherspoon recalled making barrettes in third grade, landing her in the principal’s office for trying to “run a business from” her desk.

Finally, she expressed her hope of encouraging young women to embrace their creativity and entrepreneurship.

The Little Fires Everywhere also talked about raising her daughter, Ava Phillippe, 23, by offering “emotional support” but not telling her what to do.

“You have to give them respect and space to become who they are, not who you want them to be,” she told the hosts of how she’s navigating her relationship with her eldest.

Witherspoon shares Ava with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and her 18-year-old son Deacon.

The Oscar winner also shares a 10-year-old son named Tennessee James with her longtime husband Jim Toth.

After her appearance, the Golden Globe winner donned jeans, a red sweater and a structured black blazer.