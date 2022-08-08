Reese Witherspoon lights up as her oldest son Deacon wraps his arms around her in sweet Instagram

Deacon Phillippe has just graduated from high school and is about to make his on-screen acting debut on the comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever in a matter of days.

The 18-year-old showed he can still take the time to cuddle up with his famous mom, Reese Witherspoon, in an adorable new Instagram photo.

‘This hug made my whole year,’ the mum of three, 46, captioned the sweet snap on Sunday’s August 7 Instagram snap with her son Deacon, 18, along with a red heart emoji wrapped in a ribbon.

“Miss you so much,” Deacon responded to the actress’s post.

Family Matters: Reese Witherspoon, 46, shared an adorable new Instagram photo of her eldest son Deacon Phillippe, 18, giving her a hug that she confessed to ‘made my whole year’

Dressed in an off-white button-down shirt, Witherspoon’s eldest son has both arms wrapped tightly around his mother as he puts a beaming smile on his face.

Stacking one arm on top of the other made the aspiring actor look like he was showering her with his affection, while covering part of her double chin.

Still, it was clear and easy to see that the Oscar-winning actress was enjoying her son’s touching gesture.

It was also easy for her 28.2 million Instagram fans and followers to see her equally infectious smile glowing just above his arms, with her blonde locks parted to the left.

Spreading his wings: The aspiring actor, who has been shown to be getting ready to go to his prom in late May, has recently graduated from high school and is going to college for music, according to his father Ryan Phillippe in an interview with Entertainment Tonight

Acting Debut: Deacon will make his on-screen acting debut in season three of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which comes out August 12; he is depicted in a scene with Terry Hu, Anirudh Pisharody and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Deacon, whose father is Cruel Intentions actor Ryan Phillippe, will make his acting debut in season three of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which comes out on August 12.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Deacon guest-stars on the show as Parker, the rival of Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) debate team at a well-funded private school.

The coming-of-age comedy-drama has already been renewed for a fourth and final season that is expected to air sometime in 2023.

His booming career comes just a few months after graduating from high school.

Scholastic Achievement: The aspiring actor celebrated his recent high school graduation with his mom and dad in early June

Look-a-likes: Reese and Ryan also have a 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe

‘I am so proud. He goes to university for music. That is his primary focus. The acting that he likes to do, and he will do according to what his appetite for it is, but his main focus is on music,” Ryan revealed in an interview with Entertainment tonight.

Witherspoon and her ex-husband are also the proud parents of daughter Ava Phillippe, 22

The former couple, who first met when Ryan crashed her 21st birthday party a few years before co-starring in Cruel Intentions, were married from 1999 to 2007.

The Walk The Line actress also has a nine-year-old son, Tennessee Toth, with husband Jim Toth, whom she married in March 2011.