Reese Witherspoon joins the she’s a 10 trend as she celebrates fall with a new video on social media

Reese Witherspoon has decided it’s never too early to celebrate the arrival of fall.

The 46-year-old looked set for a fall festival in a new video on Instagram, where she called herself the “#1 Fan” of the season.

In a promotion for her Draper James line, the Oscar winner wore a green and black plaid dress with long sleeves, a high collar and ribbon-trimmed layers.

The clip was part of the She’s A Ten trend.

The trend, which emerged on TikTok in May, starts with a person rating an imaginary lover on a scale of 1 to 10 based on their attractiveness before presenting a negative or positive trait that could affect their score.

In the new clip, Reese’s signature blonde locks were styled in loose waves as she sat on the steps of the cabin’s rustic porch, adorned with gourds of various colors, shapes, and sizes, while sipping a pumpkin-spiced beverage with a generous helpings. portion of whipped cream.

She wore makeup with a natural pink lip during the day.

The video featured seasonal items from the Draper James website, including a Hello Fall, a pink jumper and sweater, and burnt orange boots.

The Legally Blonde star capitalized on the current ‘he/she’s a 10’ trend on social media by writing alongside the video, ‘She’s a 10, but she’s breaking out the fall candles in August (blademoji) @draperjames.’

“Fall’s #1 Fan” and “Me as soon as the temperature dips below 75°” scrolled through the video, which shared photos of a pumpkin-covered shack.

The successful Hollywood producer recently signed on to appear as a guest host on The View.

She will join other celebs Quinta Brunson and Jennette McCurdy, who take turns discussing current affairs on the daytime talk show.

The Morning Show star, who is currently filming season three of the Apple+ TV drama, has been nominated for an Emmy Award in the Best Leading Actor in the Drama category.

Reese will find out if her name is in the sealed envelope when the awards show airs on NBC on September 12.