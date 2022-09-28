Reese Witherspoon is stylishly chic in a blue coat as she films night scenes for The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon was pictured jumping into character to film some dramatic nighttime scenes for the series, The Morning Show, in New York City on Tuesday night.

The talented actress, 46, stunned in a long blue coat while keeping a serious expression on her face as she portrayed her character of Bradley Jackson on set.

The Apple TV+ series began filming for its third season in August last month, after receiving continued critical acclaim since the show’s 2019 premiere.

Filming: Reese Witherspoon, 46, was spotted shooting some nighttime scenes for The Morning Show in New York City earlier Tuesday night

The Legally Blonde actress was spotted filming a few short scenes on a damp street wearing a long, vibrant blue coat that fell to her knees.

She carried a baby blue handbag at the crook of her elbow and donned a pair of silver heels to complete her ensemble.

Reese’s blond hair was parted in the middle and fell straight over her shoulders.

While filming a scene, the star could be seen holding a phone to her ear with a dramatic look on her face.

Talented: The actress was cast to play the character of Bradley Jackson in the hit Apple TV+ series

Dramatic: The Legally Blonde star was filmed a few scenes at night with a serious expression on her face

As the night progressed, Reese was spotted filming an extra scene where she looked at a miniature billboard sign that changed the character of her and Jennifer Aniston.

Earlier Monday afternoon, the Friends alum also filmed some scenes for the third season.

The Morning Show features other talented actors such as Billy Crudup and Julianna Marguiles. Mad Men alum, Jon Hamm, will join the award-winning show as a regular series.

The premise of the show follows: “The lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning and explore the unique challenges faced by the men and women who perform this daily television ritual,” according to IMDB.

The series is also based on the novel Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, written by Brian Stelter.

Extra scene: Reese was later seen shooting another scene in which she was looking intently at a miniature billboard sign

Critically acclaimed: Reese has been nominated for several awards for her role on The Morning Show, including both Golden Globes and an Emmy Award

When discussing a starring role on The Morning Show, Reese revealed to: Variety that real events and headlines in the series are portrayed.

“Harvey Weinstein happened, and all those other things happened, and Matt Lauer came, and we had to play everywhere because the whole world was changing,” she explained to the publication.

During an interview with Additional earlier in September, Reese explained that in the upcoming season, her character will experience “more incredible stories about love and life, and what it means to be in the media these days.”

The Sweet Home Alabama actress and Jennifer not only star on the show but are also producers of the series.

“She and I will know each other forever,” Reese said of her co-star. “So getting started with one of your friends and working together and reading the scripts together and coming up with ideas together is just a dream come true.”

Hardworking: In addition to starring in The Morning Show, Reese is also a producer on the series

New Cast Members: The actress stated during an interview with Extra that Mad Men alum Jon Hamm will be joining the cast for season three of The Morning Show; pictured in September at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Since its first premiere in 2019, The Morning Show has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for numerous awards and accolades.

Reese has been nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for Best Actress in the Series.

‘I am always amazed by the writing and how well it reflects today’s journalistic world. It’s uncanny how accurate it is,” the actress said Variety.

Shooting for the third season recently started in August last month and a firm release date has yet to be confirmed.