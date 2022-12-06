Reese Witherspoon is ‘bringing the holiday magic’ with her 2022 gift guide

<!–

Reese Witherspoon continued to spread the cheer with multiple social media posts promoting her guide to 2022 Christmas gifts.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actress was seen in her clothing brand Draper James. She was dressed for the upcoming holidays.

The Draper James account shared a photo of the star in a dress from the brand surrounded by holiday decorations.

Seasonal spirit: Reese Witherspoon poses for a holiday photo in front of a festive tree

The photo read: ‘The new color of the season is rainbow. We love making new traditions – what are you doing differently this year?’

In the post, the beauty wore a shimmering ankle-length wrap dress and stood in front of a tree decorated with ornaments of all colors with the intention of looking like a rainbow.

On her personal account, the blonde shared a video of her spreading holiday magic and promoting a gift guide she co-created with her production company, Hello Sunshine, which she posted on Nov. 26.

Giving gifts: The blonde wears a fiery dress in an excerpt from her holiday gift guide video

Happiest Holidays: A creative shot showing the beauty’s enthusiasm for gift giving

Hello Holiday: The actress is showing off a bright smile for the season

The video cropped together footage of the actress dressed for the holiday season and included speech bubbles to share what the gift guide had to offer.

Her clothing company, Draper James, was founded in 2013 and was created in honor of her Southern heritage and her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James.

Witherspoon got her start in Hollywood in 1991 in a movie called The Man in the Moon. She has since starred as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Madeline Mackenzie in the hit HBO show Big Little Lies, and Melanie Smooter in Sweet Home Alabama.

Boxes upon boxes: Another shot of the star holding lots of presents

The star was also nominated for two Academy Awards and won once for her role as June Carter in the 2005 film Walk the Line.

She now runs her own production company called Hello Sunshine, which aims to “put women at the center of every story we create, celebrate and discover.” The company recently produced the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, a book written by Delia Owens.

The company’s next project is a holiday rom-com called Something From Tiffany’s starring Zoey Deutch, which will be released on December 9.

The beauty is married to Hollywood talent agent Jim Toth and the two share a son, Tennessee, 10. She also had two other children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19.