Reese Witherspoon chats up her book Busy Betty: ‘I wanted to come up with businesses kids could do’

Reese Witherspoon looked stunning in a bright blue suit and light blue shirt on Tuesday morning.

The Oscar-winning actress was on Good morning America where she shared her new children’s book Busy Betty, which teaches children the fundamental concepts about money and inspires them to start their own business.

“I think one of the cool things about making this book is that I wanted to come up with businesses that kids can actually do, so we have a business in this book that’s about a dog wash that kids can do in their neighborhood,” he said. The Morning Show actress.

Busy Reese! Reese Witherspoon looked stunning in a bright blue suit and light blue shirt on Tuesday morning. The Oscar-winning actress was on Good Morning America where she featured her new children’s book Busy Betty

The book contains useful information: The book teaches children the fundamental concepts about money and inspires them to start their own business

Already a #1 bestseller on Amazon, the book is a playfully written and well-illustrated guide designed to inspire kids’ entrepreneurial spirit and enjoy the rewards.

The Legally Blonde actress shared how she was inspired to write the children’s book while stuck at home during the pandemic.

“I was so bored and I was cleaning up old pictures and I found all these pictures of me as a little girl and all the small businesses that I started and I thought…”What if I made a children’s book that young people learns about early business concepts,” she says.

Playful and Educational: Already a #1 bestseller on Amazon, the book is a playfully written and well-illustrated guide intended to inspire children’s entrepreneurial spirit and enjoy the rewards

With the GMA cast: The Legally Blonde actress discussed how she got inspired to write the children’s book while stuck at home during the pandemic

How it all started: “I was so bored and I was clearing out old pictures and I found all these pictures of me as a little girl and all the small businesses that I started and I thought…”what if I had a children’s book? would make to teach young people about early business concepts,” she said

The inspiration for the character came from her mother “who was the original busy person from whom I got all my busyness.”

She added: “My mother was a nurse and a teacher at the state university for 40 years and she was just always busy, always had a job and educating and helping people was part of our lives.”

Talking about her businesses as a child, she said, “I’d have lemonade stands, of course, I’d have you know…bake sales, garage sales, but I’d have circuses, magic shows…

Beauty in blue: The actress and entrepreneur looked stunning in a royal blue suit over a Lafayette 148 silk blouse when she arrived at the show in New York on a rainy Tuesday morning

She added: “This summer we bought a snow cone machine and it was so much fun teaching them business concepts like: how much money do you have to start with? What to ask for each thing, you know… What are you going to do with the winnings? … Just early drafts to talk about what it means to be an entrepreneur.”

Reese also commented on her 18-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, who made his acting debut in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, saying she was sad recently when he went to college, saying, “He’s out of the house and I miss him, I may have cried a lot when he went to college, maybe.’

The actress and entrepreneur looked stunning in a royal blue suit over a Lafayette 148 silk blouse when she arrived at the show on a rainy Tuesday morning in New York.

Rainy morning arrival: Reese was a ray of sunshine on a gloomy morning, ready to work

The Oscar-winning star is herself busy, earlier this week she was spotted filming a scene for the third season of her acclaimed series, The Morning Show, which also stars Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm.

The series covered controversial issues such as Me Too in season one; and race, ethnicity, culture, mental health, and discrimination in season two. Since its premiere in 2019, The Morning Show has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for numerous awards and accolades.

Reese has been nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for Best Actress in the Series.

Busy busy as the Oscar-winning star is working on the third season of her critically acclaimed series, The Morning Show

Golden girl: Reese is nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for Best Actress in the Series

‘I am always amazed by the writing and how well it reflects today’s journalistic world. It’s uncanny how accurate it is,” the actress told Variety.

Aniston and Witherspoon previously appeared together as sisters on Friends, and both are stars and executive producers of The Morning Show.

“She and I will know each other forever,” Reese said of her co-star. “So getting started with one of your friends and working together and reading the scripts together and coming up with ideas together is just a dream come true.”