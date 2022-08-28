Reese Witherspoon beams as she heads out in New York City in a stylish black midi dress

Reese Witherspoon cut a stylish figure in a striking midi dress as she took off in New York City on Saturday.

The actress, 46, looked incredible in the black ensemble which sported multicolored details throughout.

The award-winning star kept warm as she layered a washed blue denim jacket over the number and carried her belongings in a chic silver clutch bag.

Reese elevated her frame in a pair of black open-toe heels and revealed a bright pink manicure.

She completed her evening ensemble with a pair of chunky gold earrings and a matching bracelet.

Reese couldn’t help but smile as she tucked her blonde locks behind her ears as she exited her car.

The appearance comes after the actress recently began filming season 3 of her Apple TV Plus series The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, 53.

The duo spent their time together recreating one of their famous Friends scenes when Reese took to Instagram to share the clip.

Reese played Jill Green, the younger sister of Jennifer’s Rachel Green, who both got into an argument in the 14th episode of Friends season 6 – The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry – which they re-created.

The short video featured both Jennifer and Reese looking at a photo of them both on Friends, while Reese commented, “Oh that’s sweet.”

Jennifer asked, “Is this where you say the phrase you love so much?” as Reese said, “This is… well we could say the rules. Do you remember your sentence?’

Jennifer tried to remember before Reese whispered it to her as Jennifer said, “You can’t have Ross.”

‘Can not? Can’t have? The only thing I can’t have is dairy,” Reese said as Jennifer gasped as the short video ended.

The video wasn’t exactly the most faithful recreation, with the scene where Jennifer’s Rachel actually said, “This is about you’re a brat, wanting what you can’t have,” before Reese’s classic line.

The beloved co-stars recreated the line while they were printing for the first season of The Morning Show, and Jennifer even shared the full clip on her Instagram just days before the show debuted.

“My pain in the little burst of sunshine, sister and I are working together again,” Jennifer said in the caption.

“But this time we’ll be much kinder to each other. (Hmm, again, we’ll just have to wait and see…)’ she added.

The second season of The Morning Show earned three Emmy nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Reese Witherspoon), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Crudup), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden).

Both Jennifer and Reese return for the third season, with some high-profile new additions.

Press: The beloved co-stars remade the line while they were pressing for the first season of The Morning Show, and Jennifer even shared the full clip on her Instagram