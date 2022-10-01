Reese Witherspoon and Julianna Margulies look business chic on set of The Morning Show in NYC

The drama series The Morning Show, starring A-listers Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, has wowed viewers with its fictionalized take on the cutthroat business of daytime television since its November 2019 premiere.

Nearly three years later, the cast and crew are back on the set shooting season three in New York City on Friday.

Actress Julianna Margulies, 56, who joined the show for season two, was spotted laughing with Witherspoon, 46, as she prepared behind the scenes.

Stylists for the costume department were perfect when they dressed Witherspoon in a black suit with a burgundy top and black leather boots with heels.

The actress, who plays Bradley Jackson, co-host of UBA’s TMS alongside Aniston’s Alexandra ‘Alex’ Levy, also wore a stylish Balenciaga Neo classic leather bag, while wearing a pair of necklaces and earrings.

The hair and makeup department had her blond locks long and flowing over her chest and down the center of her back with a parting down the middle.

The actresses were preparing for their scene where Bradley was summoned to confront Margulies’ character Laura Petesron, a UBA newscaster, near a sidewalk of an apartment building.

Equally business chic, Margulies was decked out in black flared trousers and a rustic blazer over a white button-down shirt.

She also had a large gray purse slung over her shoulder and had her raven locks styled long and pushed back over a center-pieced ear.

After drawing the attention of her colleague, Laura walks down the five steps and comes face to face with Bradley, spaced about two to three feet apart.

Witherspoon’s Bradley was also seen running from the street to the sidewalk in another scene filmed Friday.

Apple TV+’s hit drama series, inspired by Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV (2013), has earned 11 Emmy nominations in its first two seasons.

According to TV analytics provider TVision, TMS has been viewed by panelists five times more than the average original series or show on the streaming platform TVision has measured since its launch in November 2019.

Since then, it has become the most-watched Apple TV+ series after Ted Lasso.

Season two concluded last November and would eventually be renewed a few months later.

In addition to Witherspoon and Aniston, the main cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Steve Carell, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Jack Davenport, Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor.

Some of the more high-profile actors who made recurring appearances in the first two seasons include Mindy Kaling, Martin Short, Will Arnett, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Actors Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie will join the series, which is inspired by Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV (2013), for season three.

Production on the third season started in mid-August, so it’s not likely to premiere in the fall of 2023, although no official date has been released yet.