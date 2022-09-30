Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston film intense scene for Apple TV+ series The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon and her co-star Jennifer Aniston were hard at work on Thursday while filming scenes for their hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

The 46-year-old Big Little Lies actress and the 53-year-old Friends star were both spotted on the set of the show in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn before getting started.

Although they appeared to be cheerful, the two took on somber expressions as they filmed what appeared to be a tense two-person scene.

Back to work: Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Reese Witherspoon, 46, were seen on Thursday filming a thrilling scene on the set of The Morning Show in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The stars of the Morning Show are currently filming the third season of the critically acclaimed drama. They appear as the dueling anchors of a fictional nationwide morning news show in the series.

Jennifer plays Alex Levy, who co-hosts The Morning Show with Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), who is fired in the first season while being dragged into sexual misconduct allegations.

He is replaced by impulsive local news correspondent Bradley Jackson (Reese) after some of her stories gain national attention.

Both actresses were seen on set in what appeared to be their own attire.

Reese wore an olive-colored waffle-print down jacket over a low-profile black top and matching black pants.

She brightened up the look with gorgeous white sneakers and she carried a white handbag with blue, green and red stripes down the middle.

Covered Up: Reese wore an olive waffle-print jacket over a low-profile black top and matching black pants. The stars of the Morning Show are currently filming the third season of the critically acclaimed drama

Relaxed: Jennifer was spotted curling up to sit in an SUV wearing a black top of her own tucked into relaxed dark blue jeans

Jennifer was spotted curling up to get into an SUV wearing a black top of her own which she tucked into relaxed dark blue jeans.

She wore pointed black suede boots, which complemented her long black overcoat with shiny satin lapels.

The Horrible Bosses actress also had a gray scarf with tassels on her, and she was carrying a brown leather handbag.

She and Reese were later seen in their costumes, although the nature of their characters meant that their costumes could pass for their own.

The Legally Blonde star was beaming from ear to ear as she descended some stairs on set in a pretty royal blue coat, swapping her white handbag for a larger powder blue design.

She wore her long blond locks parted in the middle and cascading down her back, and she increased her height to six feet with a pair of shiny silver heels.

Blue vibes: The Legally Blonde star beamed from ear to ear as she descended a flight of stairs on set in a pretty royal blue coat, swapping her white handbag for a larger powder blue design

In costume: Jennifer seemed to keep her jacket on, but she was now wearing a more revealing black blouse with black pants

Going dark: It seemed to be quite a dramatic scene as both actresses were sometimes seen knocked down while the film crew then surrounded

Jennifer seemed to keep her coat on, but she was now wearing a more revealing black blouse with black pants.

Her caramel hair was noticeably tousled as she prepared for her sighting with Reese.

It turned out to be quite a dramatic scene as both actresses were sometimes seen knocked down as the film crew then surrounded.

Reese and Jennifer were almost face to face at one point, though it wasn’t clear if their characters were arguing or reacting to bad news.

Confrontational: Reese and Jennifer were almost face to face at one point

Jennifer gestured with her hands and even looked furious at several points.

She and Reese have been hard at work since The Morning Show returned in August to film its third season.

In the final season, Mad Men star Jon Hamm will join the series as a regular cast member.

His character, Paul Marks, is described as a business titan who sets his sights on the fictional network that broadcasts The Morning Show.

On Wednesday, he and Jennifer were pictured on Coney Island in Brooklyn as they filmed more scenes for the series.

His casting is ironic, as Hamm filmed a comedic ad for Apple TV+ earlier in the year in which he angrily scrolled through the streamer’s movies and TV shows while complaining that he wasn’t among the many famous faces.

He even stopped to watch a clip from The Morning Show.

‘Jen and Reese; no Jon! Feels like a missed opportunity!’ he screamed. It’s not clear if his casting, which was announced in August, had been discussed before the ad was shot, which ultimately garnered an Emmy nomination.

Emotions: However, it was not clear whether their characters were arguing or reacting to bad news

New Face: In the final season, Jon Hamm, Mad Men star Jon Hamm, will join the series as a regular cast member. His character, Paul Marks, is described as a corporate titan who sets his sights on the fictional network that broadcasts The Morning Show.

Reese and her co-star Billy Crudup, who plays the network’s CEO on The Morning Show, have earned Emmy nominations for the series, as has Marcia Gay Harden, who guest-starred as a journalist in season two.

Nicole Beharie, who starred in the film Miss Juneteenth and the thriller series Sleepy Hollow, is also joining the show for its third season.

Although The Morning Show is fictional, it was inspired by Brian Stelter’s 2013 nonfiction book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

Simple twist of fate: His casting is ironic, as Hamm filmed an Apple TV+ ad earlier in the year in which he angrily scrolled through the streamer’s offerings while complaining that he wasn’t among the many famous faces

More to come: Nicole Beharie, who starred in the film Miss Juneteenth and the thriller series Sleepy Hollow, is also joining the show for its third season