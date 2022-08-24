Reese Witherspoon, 46, looks youthful in a blue floral print dress she designed

<!–

Reese Witherspoon raved about the addition of pockets to her latest Draper James dress line.

The 46-year-old actress and fashion designer posed outdoors in one of her latest designs: a dark blue Baby Doll dress with white and purple flowers.

Her blonde hair fell over her shoulders as she looked proud of her work in two new images shared on Instagram this week.

In her post, she noted, “The only thing better than a great dress is a great dress with POCKETS @draperjames.”

Putting her hand in the side pocket as fans agree with Witherspoon’s pocket addition.

‘Oh yeah!!!! It has… Sacks, sacks, sacks,” one fan commented enthusiastically. While another simply shared: ‘So Beautiful.’

The Draper James collection has been very successful since its launch in 2015.

On her cell phone: in her post she commented: ‘The only thing better than a great dress is a great dress with POCKETS @draperjames’

Witherspoon created the line to represent her Southern roots and personal style.

“With Draper James, our goal is to bring contemporary, yet timeless Southern style to your wardrobe and your home, wherever you live,” she noted.

The mother of three is always hard at work balancing her latest Draper James collection with her latest projects.

On August 17, the star announced that her show, The Morning Show, is returning for season three on Apple TV+.

With Friends: (LR) Witherspoon, British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw and producer Lauren Neustadter attend Apple TV+’s Surface New York Premiere in July

Fans get a sneak peek at the set of the fictional daytime show with an Instagram post, captioned: “We’re baaaack! @TheMorningShow Season 3!”

Witherspoon has more than a dozen projects in the works.

The star hopes to reprise her role as Elle Woods in a potential Legally Blonde 3 installment of the franchise.

The family: Seen with husband Jim Toth, their son Tennessee and the two children she had with Ryan Phillippe: Ava and Deacon

“I still hope Legally Blonde 3 comes together the right way,” Witherspoon said in an interview with USA Today.

“It’s like Top Gun. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgic piece they put into it.

“So that certainly gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would like to do with Elle Woods and make sure we had all those touchstones that were important to people back then.”