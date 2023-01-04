Reef fish find it harder to identify competitors following mass coral bleaching

It’s been less than 12 months since Australia’s Great Barrier Reef was devastated by the fourth mass bleaching event in just six years.

Caused by warm sea temperatures, scientists have said urgent action on climate change is needed if the world’s largest reef system is to survive.

But what is the impact on fish that depend on such reefs?

Well, there’s a real concern that many species could be wiped out after a new study found that some reef fish find it harder to identify competitors after mass bleachings.

WHAT ARE BUTTERFLY FISH? There are about 129 species of butterflyfish, which are mainly found on the reefs of the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. The tropical fish range from 12 to 22 cm (4.7 to 8.7 in) in length, while many have brightly colored and distinctively shaped bodies. Some Disney Pixar fans will remember “Tad,” a long-nosed butterflyfish who plays a small part in the movie Finding Nemo. Nemo meets Tad and his friends as they wait to go to school.

It means they make poorer decisions making them less able to avoid unnecessary fights, draining their limited energy.

Dr. Sally Keith, senior lecturer in marine biology at Lancaster University and lead author of the study, said: ‘By recognizing a competitor, individual fish can make decisions about whether or not to escalate a competition – saving valuable energy and preventing injury. . .

“These Rules of Engagement came into existence for a certain playing field, but that field is changing.

‘Repeated disturbances, such as bleaching, change the abundance and identity of corals – the food source of butterflyfish.

“It’s not yet clear whether these fish have the capacity to update their rulebook fast enough to recalibrate their decisions.”

The team behind the study believes that the changes in fish behavior may have implications for species survival, as further global warming increases the likelihood of coral loss.

They made more than 3,700 sightings of 38 butterflyfish species on reefs in five Indo-Pacific regions.

The scientists looked at how the fish behaved before and after a massive coral bleaching event, which occurs when corals under stress expel the algae living in them that give them color and life.

It is possible for the coral to recover, but only if conditions allow.

Dr. Keith and her team found that encounters between fish of different species before a mass bleaching resulted in chases in 72 percent of cases, rising to 90 percent after one encounter.

Researchers also found that the distance of these chases increased, with fish expending more energy chasing away potential competitors than before.

Their theory is that when coral dies, fish species are forced to change and diversify their diet and territories.

This causes them to behave differently, but not necessarily in their favor as they often waste wasted energy and injure themselves.

By doing so, it also disrupts relationships that have matured over thousands of years for multiple species of fish to coexist.

The researchers fear this will only get worse as global warming continues to warm the world’s oceans, in turn causing mass bleaching events.

‘By looking at how behavior responds to real changes in the environment, and seeing that those changes are the same regardless of location, we can begin to predict how ecological communities may change in the future,’ said Dr Keith.

“These relatively small miscalculations in where best to invest energy can ultimately push them over the edge.”

The first mass bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef occurred in 1998. It was observed again in 2002, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022.

The new study is published in the journal Procedures of the Royal Society B.

