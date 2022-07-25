Reece Topley vows to do things his way at this year’s T20 World Cup

Reece Topley has vowed to do things his way at this year’s T20 World Cup after admitting he listened too much to advice during England’s near miss in India six years ago.

Topley, whose precise left arm swing and seam have made him England’s white ball bowler of the summer, sent just 4.1 expensive overs in the 2016 tournament, which ended with West Indian Carlos Brathwaite beating Ben Stokes for four straight sixes in the final at Eden Gardens.

Topley was quickly dropped, before a series of injuries meant he was out of play against another T20 international for six years – a period during which he considered quitting the game altogether.

Now, ahead of Wednesday’s first T20 against South Africa in Bristol, he is on track to claim a place in England’s squad for the World Cup in Australia in October. And after spending last year’s competition in the UAE as little more than a traveling reserve, he is determined to make his third T20 World Cup a more rewarding experience.

“The first World Cup didn’t go well for me,” he said. “In the second, I looked sideways and thought about how lucky the boys were to play. I use that as extra motivation to cement a spot.

‘In 2016 I did not stick to my plans. I let things come to me from the outside and move away from what I do well. There are outside influences telling you plans or tactics or whatever, and I go back to my goal and think about those moments. I will think, “Go back to yourself and work something out”. It has already paid off.’

Topley has risen to the occasion this summer and says he feels like he’s had two careers

In the absence this summer of the injured Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, 28-year-old Topley has risen to the occasion, taking 13 ODI wickets of 16 each against the Netherlands, India and South Africa – including an England record six for 24 against India.

Two T20s against a powerful Indian lineup meanwhile have him four wickets at 14, including three for 22 – and the player of the match prize – on a Trent Bridge featherbed.

He now sees himself in the second phase of a career ravaged by stress fractures of the back. “It feels like two careers,” he said. “You cherish everything and absorb it much more, and I feel like I have a lot of experience that I can use.”