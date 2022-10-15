Reece James decides ‘not to have surgery on knee injury’ but could be out for TWO months

<!–

Chelsea and England fullback Reece James have decided not to undergo surgery for a knee injury sustained against AC Milan after a visit to a specialist in London on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is expected to be England’s first-choice right-back at the upcoming World Cup but now faces two months of recovery, forcing England manager Gareth Southgate to make a decision.

James’ decision not to have surgery for the serious knee ligament injury means he is expected to undergo a two-month recovery period, according to the athletic.

Reece James has met with a specialist in London after his recent knee injury

James went down and grabbed his knee during Chelsea’s Champions League win over AC Milan

His recovery period could be shortened with long-term return dates depending on how James responds to his intense rehabilitation plan, but Chelsea’s academy star faces the realistic prospect of missing the World Cup.

James adds to an already long list of fullback injuries for England with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, all of whom are also out of action for their clubs.

