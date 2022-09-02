Reducing the amount of disruptions to your sleep can extend your life

Lowering your sleep age by reducing the number of disruptions, improving the quality of rest and getting enough each night can help prevent diseases like Parkinson’s and extend a person’s life by reducing their “sleep age,” finds a new study.

A joint research team from Stanford University and the Danish Center for Sleep Medicine found a clear correlation between a person’s estimated sleep age and their lifespan.

They used polysomnography tests (PSGs), which measure multiple biometrics to determine sleep quality and diagnose potential sleep problems in people to determine a person’s sleep age. The elderly are generally more likely to suffer from disorders, and reduced sleep quality can be an early sign that someone will develop a cognitive impairment such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or dementia in the future.

A clear correlation was found between poor sleep and increased all-cause mortality. A 10-year sleep age change can lengthen or shorten a person’s life by about 8.7 years.

Experts believe that a person can help limit sleep disturbances every night and extend their lifespan by reducing sleep disturbances. By avoiding caffeine, alcohol and heavy meals before bed, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, and creating a more sleep-friendly environment, a person can limit disturbances and potentially extend their life.

Experts recommend that people avoid exercise, heavy meals, alcohol or caffeine immediately before bed, maintain a consistent sleep schedule, and avoid afternoon naps to avoid sleep fragmentation, which puts them at increased risk of developing cognitive problems over the course of time of time

Researchers, who published their findings in npj Digital Medicinecollected data from 13,332 PSGs for the study.

These tests measured a person’s airflow, nasal pressure, blood oxygen saturation and other statistics as they slept each night.

A PSG can detect disturbances in sleep by seeing when these statistics reach abnormal levels. It can also tell what stage of sleep a person is in, whether it be light, deep, or rapid eye movement sleep — often known as REM.

Many of these disturbances are imperceptible to the person who is sleeping. A person may wake up for less than a minute before going straight back to bed — never even remembering it happened.

This means that many people who think they are sleeping undisturbed for a full night may have a problem that they are not aware of.

They used a machine learning system to interpret the data from the PSGs and generated a ‘sleep age’ for each of the participants.

Sleep fragmentation and other sleep problems may be the earliest sign that a person will eventually experience cognitive problems (file photo)

In many cases, the sleep age matched or nearly matched the person’s actual age, as expected.

However, many people were 10 years older or younger in sleep age compared to real age, indicating significant differences.

After follow-ups, they determined that a person with a ten-year difference between real and sleep ages will live 8.7 years more or less than their peers of the same real-life age and with similar health profiles.

“Our main finding was that sleep fragmentation – when people wake up multiple times during the night for less than a minute without remembering it – was the strongest predictor of death,” Dr. Emmanuel Mignot, a professor of sleep medicine at Stanford who contributed to the study, told Neuroscience news.

“While we see a connection in the data, it is not known how this contributes to mortality. This is different from someone realizing they woke up, which happens during sleep disorders like insomnia.”

However, experts aren’t quite sure why these sleep disruptions play such a big role in overall health.

Researchers found that a person’s sleep age and actual age can differ by up to about ten years, and as a result can extend or shorten a person’s life by about 8.7 years.

Insomnia and sleep disturbances are seen by experts as important early indicators that a person will eventually suffer from cognitive disorders such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Sometimes it is the first symptom to show up, sometimes years before a person realizes that something else is going on.

Mignot says calculating a “sleep age” would be too complicated for the average person, but they could use strategies to lower their age and improve their overall sleep quality.

“Going to bed and waking up at regular times is essential for better sleep,” he explains.

“This means you don’t slack off, but make sure you’re fully rested. It’s a different amount for everyone and often the window varies slightly, such as being a night owl versus an early bird.

Strong exposure to light during the day – preferably with light from outside – keeping the sleeping environment dark at night, exercising regularly but not too close to bedtime, avoiding alcohol and caffeine at bedtime and avoiding heavy nighttime meals, wearing all contribute to a healthy sleep .’

Other experts have also advised people not to nap too late in the afternoon so as not to disrupt their sleep. Heavy meals within two hours of bedtime are also not recommended.

Mignot also says that a person who thinks they may be suffering from a sleep problem should see a doctor, because sometimes medical intervention — not just behavioral changes — is needed to improve their sleep.