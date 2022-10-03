Reducing molten salt’s corrosive effect

This diagram shows how a concentrating solar thermal plant could use molten salts to store solar energy that could later be used to generate electricity. Credit: Jaimee Janiga/ORNL, US Dept. of Energy



Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory recently demonstrated a safe way to purify molten chloride salts at low temperatures, minimizing their ability to corrode metals. This method could make the salts useful for storing energy generated by the sun’s heat.

The experiment, detailed in Limits of Chemical Engineering, where thionyl chloride was used to remove corrosive impurities from the salts. Without this purification, the salts corrode pipes and storage tanks.

The team melted a commercial carnallite — an abundant mineral being considered for solar thermal energy storage — and contacted it with inert gas saturated with thionyl chloride to trigger a reaction. The scientists monitored the reaction conditions by measuring the salt temperature and analyzing the off-gas using infrared spectroscopy.

“Using high-temperature molten salts to store energy, as heat could hold the key to making solar a consistent source of electricity, replacing fossil fuels,” said ORNL’s Joanna McFarlane, who runs the team that conducted the experiment.

More information:

Joanna McFarlane et al, Chloride salt purification by reaction with thionyl chloride vapors to remove oxygen, oxygenates and hydroxides, Limits in chemical technology (2022). Joanna McFarlane et al, Chloride salt purification by reaction with thionyl chloride vapors to remove oxygen, oxygenates and hydroxides,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/fceng.2022.811513

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

