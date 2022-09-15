Reduce hair loss and grow hair fast for just $14.99 with the INKEY caffeine scalp treatment

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Thinning hair can really hurt a person’s self-confidence, but there are certain products that aim to stop the fallout.

Since healthy hair starts with the scalp, you may have already seen your favorite beauty influencers recommend scalp treatments to remove product build-up, unclog pores and nourish hair from the root. And if you want to reduce hair loss and grow it faster than ever before, several TikTok and Instagram influencers agree that the Inkey List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment can do the job.

Despite costing just $14.99, the therapy is packed with ingredients that detoxify your scalp and protect the hair, so you notice less of it left in your brush and the shower and more on your head when you look in the mirror.

Apply directly to the scalp at bedtime and notice how thicker your hair feels after a few uses. It works to reduce hair loss by stimulating the scalp and hair follicles, thereby stimulating hair growth and improving hair thickness. Store

With caffeine powder and a new ingredient called Redensyl, the overnight treatment actively stimulates hair follicles to grow hair.

That’s what beauty influencers say with some of the most beautiful head of hair in the world The Inkey List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment is a must in their bedtime routine. These include TikTokker @thehealthyhur and social media star @Jo_Punzel

TikTokker @thehealthyhur made a video to get me ready for bed in which she revealed Inkey List’s scalp treatment was essential

Social media user @jo_punzel has shiny bum hair and shared that she saw results after using The Inkey List caffeine scalp treatment

Clinical studies have definitively proven that Redensyl can improve hair growth within 90 days and is sometimes recommended as an alternative to hair transplants.

It works to keep the hair in the anagen phase, the phase where the hair grows. And while it’s in the anagen phase, it’s not in the catagen phase, which is when it falls out.

At less than a quarter size, applying it directly to the scalp every night and then rubbing it in with fingers has been shown to regrow hair within 30 days.

The Inkey List Scalp Treatment Bottles have a nozzle so you can apply it directly to the scalp for best results

Do you want more volume and length? The Inkey List also offer the caffeine stimulating scalp treatment in a Hair Growth and Volume Duo.

This means that it is also a Peptide Volumizing Hair Treatment. Peptides are chains of amino acids that support proteins naturally found in hair to increase thickness and volume.

Do you want volume and growth? The Inkey List Hair and Growth Volume Duo contains two hair growth products for only $26.99

Use as a post-wash treatment to make your hair extra thick and swishy all day long.

The average rating for the Peptide Volumizing Treatmentwhich can also be purchased separately for $12.99 is an impressive 4.5 out of 5.

One shopper praised: ‘This product delivers great frizz-free hair with lots of volume, and I personally found the effect to last for a while. It has also strengthened my hair significantly. ‘