Reds release special uniforms ahead of ‘Field of Dreams’ game recalling memories of the ‘Black Sox’

When the struggling Cincinnati Reds make the trip to Iowa on Thursday, they will step onto the field as if they had won the World Series.

That’s because their uniforms for the Field of Dreams Game special edition will be inspired by the uniforms the team wore when they won their first title in 1919.

The game is set in Iowa, next to the location of the 1989 classic baseball movie Field of Dreams.

These uniforms feature a more pronounced ‘C’ hook on the hats and helmets and feature pinstripes on the jerseys and hats for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Cincinnati’s uniforms for the second ‘Field of Dreams Game’ this Thursday

In an ironic, or possibly purposeful twist, the Reds’ decision to wear these uniforms during this game evokes memories of one of baseball’s darkest hours as one of the film’s key plot points has been worked out.

That 1919 World Series the Reds won became infamous for a concerted effort by the opposing Chicago White Sox to deliberately lose the championship, which eventually became known as the “Black Sox” scandal.

After finishing the 1919 season with the best record in the American League, White Sox players were unhappy with team ownership.

As a result, eight players from the team agreed to pitch the World Series in exchange for money from a gambling syndicate headed by a New York mobster.

One of those eight players was baseball legend “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, who professed his innocence, which was supported by statements from the other players involved that he never attended meetings that set the scandal in motion.

‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson has gone down as one of baseball’s greatest martyrs

He also reportedly refused multiple bribery attempts and was willing to notify team ownership of the scandal.

Jackson led the series in batting average and home runs and made no errors.

Despite his maintained innocence, the Major League Baseball commissioner banned all eight players from playing again, even though they were found not guilty in criminal proceedings.

Because of that ban—and an inclusion on the league’s “ineligible list”—Jackson has been unable to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, despite his career giving him a great shot at being elected. Hospitalized.

That scandal, the “Black Sox” and Shoeless Joe Jackson all serve as major plot points and characters in the film.

The late Ray Liota played ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson in the movie ‘Field of Dreams’

The film centers on an Iowa farmer, played by Kevin Costner, who is led by a voice to carve a baseball diamond from his cornfield.

That field becomes a place where the ghosts of baseball legends — including Jackson — emerge from the corn stalks to replay the game.

Field of Dreams has been heralded as one of the greatest baseball movies ever made and was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Last year, the very first “Field of Dreams Game” took place in a field adjacent to the filming location in Dyersville, Iowa.

The game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees ended with a walk-off victory for Chicago with a score of 9-8.