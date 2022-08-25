Redleaf Pool, Rose Bay Sydney: Digger gets bogged in sand at beach

<!–

Maintenance work on a popular beach didn’t quite go according to plan as a 30-ton excavator was towed into the sea.

The $300,000 excavator had to be dragged out of the water at Rose Bay Beach after it drifted off course and began to sink rapidly.

The excavator was working for Woollahra Council on the beach in the inner-city suburb of Rose Bay for the summer swimming season.

A short time later, a tow truck arrived on the beach to try to get the backhoe to safety, but like its machine mate, it soon got stuck in the sand as well.

Finally, an excavator reinforcements were called to the beach to get both the excavator and the tow truck to safety.

It’s just another beach requiring work in Sydney’s Shark Beach area to remain closed in the summer after a delay in work on the sea wall.

The beach was supposed to reopen in December, but due to wet weather, work on the 160-metre-long concrete wall will not be completed until next year.

In addition to repairing the seawall, which was built in the 1930s and suffered significant storm damage in 2016, the work will include creating a wheelchair-accessible ramp to the beach and improving access to the beach. beach by stairs.

New lawn and more native trees will also be planted and the boulevard area will be expanded and re-landscaped and a new irrigation system installed.

Despite its unappealing name, Shark Beach is considered great for safe family swimming with soft sand, a shady and leafy park in the background, and views of the Sydney skyline from the water.

Tourism Australia lists Shark Beach as one of the nine best beaches in Sydney, making it popular with tourists and locals alike.