Redditors slam a 'disaster' wedding cake made for a bride who was told the baker was a professional

A bride has shared her shock at the “disaster” cake her mother’s “professional baker” friend made for her wedding.

The Katoomba woman said her mother ‘pressured’ her to get a cake from her friend, who she said was a pro baker and ordered a ‘two-layer nude cake’ but was devastated when she saw it ‘crumbling cruelty’ that was made.

She later found out that the friend only baked as a hobby and ended up shelling out $500 at the last minute for another dessert on top of a series of other disasters surrounding her special day.

‘My mother pressured me to have my cake made by her friend, who is apparently a professional baker. They just sent me this picture of the trial. Suffice it to say, it’s not what I ordered, the newlywed said in a post to Reddit.

She showed the picture she was sent of the track cake, which was a poorly iced two-tiered cake with no decorations.

‘I managed to get my mum to admit that her friend isn’t really a professional – this is literally cake mix and pre-made icing. She thinks it will look nice when we add flowers,’ added the stressed bride.

Her mother admitted she had lied and said her friend had only previously made ‘a few cakes for her grandchildren’.

Hundreds took to the comments to express their outrage at the sloppy cake job with one calling it a ‘monstrosity’.

“Run, don’t walk, to your nearest bakery and order a wedding cake because this…isn’t it,” they wrote.

‘What the hell with fresh baking is this! Thank God you got the trial so you didn’t get three levels of whatever this is on your wedding day, said another.

The cake is one of many mishaps that the bride faces as her wedding approaches. She had to make ‘drastic changes’ to her dress and her father was injured in an accident so she can’t make it

‘I’ve tried decorating and I’m not good at it. And even I can make it look better than that. It’s terrible,” added a third.

The bride said her mother is ‘doubling down’ and insisted the cake will look good once decorated with flowers, but she is looking for alternative options.

“I’m glad we can get a bit of a laugh out of it, but to be honest, I’m a bit scared,” she said.

‘I’m going to call a bunch of bakeries today to find out what to do – I haven’t replied to my mum who sent me the picture because I can’t think of anything to say but ‘wtf’ .’

The cake disaster is one of many mishaps the distressed wife-to-be faces as her wedding approaches.

She has also had to make ‘drastic changes’ to her dress at the last minute, her father has been injured in an accident and cannot make the day, and asbestos was found at the planned ceremony site.

On top of this, some of the wedding planner’s decorations haven’t arrived, her ‘anti-vax aunties’ are threatening to collapse and ‘thunderstorms’ are forecast for the day.

“I’ve just been told that the smoking ceremony/welcome to country I had planned for the morning of my wedding will have to be canceled or moved to another, less personal special place because someone decided to dump asbestos in the creek,” she added. .

‘I paid $500 for a rush order cake and more than my dress was worth in alterations, I’ve had to cancel plans and update relatives with a constantly changing itinerary, but this has really destroyed me. If you’re thinking of just running away, just smoke.’

Redditors have sent the woman hundreds of comments of support after she said she may cancel the day if her father can’t be there.