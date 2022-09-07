Reddit slams woman who wants the money her nephew won on a lotto ticket she bought for his birthday

<!–

A ‘greedy’ woman has been criticized online for asking to keep her cousin’s lottery winnings after buying him the ticket for his birthday.

In a after The woman told Reddit that she had been in financial trouble after losing her job, but she scraped together the change to get her nephew a scratch card that eventually paid him a “life-changing” amount.

She said she was asking for three-quarters of the profit because her cousin is financially comfortable when she “really needs it,” sparking a barrage of outraged comments calling her “righteous.”

The penny-pinching aunt said she’s had a “rough year” after being fired and struggling to pay bills and eat ramen for “almost every meal.”

She said she loves her cousin and hated the thought of not being able to buy him a present for his upcoming birthday.

“I scraped together all the change and bought him some lottery scrapers and holy shit he really won,” she wrote in the post.

“One was for about $50, which was cool enough, but the second was actually in the middle five digits. I mean money that changes your life.’

The woman was shocked when her sister hung up the phone after asking her cousin to give her three quarters of his winnings, saying she was being generous because she didn’t want the whole lot.

She explained that her sister and husband are “very well off,” her cousin has “all the material things he could ever want,” so she called her sibling to ask if she could afford not just a few dollars, but three quarters of it. could win his lottery.

“She asked if I was serious. I said I felt like I was being very generous because I really needed everything. She really hung up. I texted my cousin and I think he really blocked me,” the woman said.

‘Here’s the thing, I NEED this money. It’s a matter of eating me or not eating me. Not him.’

Dozens took to the comments to criticize the “greedy” aunt for being “out of the box.”

“Did you hope he would lose?” one user asked while another said, ‘Can you get more permissions? You get nothing from his gift, regardless of your situation and his’.

“Your financial situation and his are both 100 percent irrelevant. It doesn’t matter if he’s Jeff Bezos and you’re homeless. A gift is a gift,” replied a third.

‘You gave them to him. Unless an agreement has been reached on how to settle a possible profit, you have no claim on his money,” a fourth wrote.