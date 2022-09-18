Reddit slams mum for note telling neighbours to accept damage caused to cars by her ADHD son

The note was shared online with thousands who criticized the mother for being ‘lazy’

A mother who left a handwritten note about her son’s destructive behavior on a neighbor’s windshield has sparked a lively debate online.

An Australian resident posted on Reddit a message left on her car by a parent warning her not to park her vehicle in a certain spot because her son, who has ADHD and autism, could damage it.

The mother said that her son often draws on cars with markers and throws stones from the balcony of their apartment. She admitted that she could “only anticipate so much” that anyone parking in front of their house would have to “accept” that their vehicle could be damaged.

A parent has been criticized online for leaving a note to their neighbor telling them not to park in front of their house or ‘accept’ damage to their car by her ‘destructive’ ADHD son

In the message, the parent described their son as “impulsive and destructive.”

“He has signed text on my car, thrown a few rocks across the front of the complex and if a car had been parked where it is, it would have smashed a window,” the report read.

“I know I’ve been very talkative about cars parking right out front and this is a huge factor. As a parent of a child with ADHD/ASD, I can only anticipate so much. Only park here if you want to accept damage to your car.’

Thousands in the comments were outraged by the ‘annoying’ note, with many criticizing the ‘lazy’ parent and saying they would still be liable for any damage to residents’ cars.

An Australian apartment dweller found the note on his windshield that said the child had been drawing on cars and throwing things from the balcony since moving in

“It doesn’t matter if they feel like they’ve done everything they could, they’re still on the line for compensation, even if a child accidentally destroys something. They are not exempt because he is ADHD and autistic,” one wrote

‘How do you relieve yourself of your parenting duties with that? You are the adult, you should be in charge. Control your weird kids, don’t write bulls*** notes and think it’s all good,” replied a second.

‘Parent here of an unstoppable force of a child. It is preventable. Most things are. Lazy parents are the problem,” says a third.

However, some had sympathy for the mother.

“Some days it would be easier to have a child with a different condition that people understand. Any solution that starts with “If the parents just…” come from people who haven’t experienced it,” one woman responded.

“Yes, there are s****y parents, which just makes it harder for people to recognize when real neurological problems are involved,” she continued.

Responding to the comment, the neighbor said he had spoken to the woman and the couple had a “decent talk of about 10 minutes.”

“I could see that they were not just projecting their problems onto us, but really trying to help their child. The context can be difficult to read through paper,” he explained.

“We are all parents doing our best, and clear and effective communication is the best resource we have.”