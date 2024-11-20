Reddit is down across US as users face ‘Upstream Connection Error’ messages

Reddit is down for tens of thousands of users experiencing ‘Upstream Connection Error’ messages and endless load times.

Downdetector, a site that monitors online outages, shows that issues occurred on the platform around 3:00 PM ET, with users citing issues with the website and app.

The error message means that a connection could not be established to an upstream service, the path through which data flows from the user to the network.

The issue means users are unable to post or load contacts on Reddit.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow