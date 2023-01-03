Reddit: Husband’s cruel post-partum comments finally called out by wife on Christmas Day

A new mom has revealed the moment she “finally” snapped at her husband after months of criticism that her body wasn’t “good enough” after giving birth.

The woman posted an impassioned account on Reddit about how she “ruined” his family’s Christmas dinner after standing up for herself.

It started when her sister-in-law complimented the dress she was wearing.

She thanked her when her husband chimed in with a comment about how “it would look better if her waist was smaller like it used to be.”

And after months of similar taunts about how “she used to be hot,” she was “absolutely furious” and lost her cool.

She pulled back her chair and yelled at her husband in the middle of the meal in front of his entire extended family.

“Shut up about my body,” she yelled.

She added that her husband tried to calm her down and said his comments were not criticism but “just observations.”

But that only made her angrier and the party ended early when he stormed over to a buddy’s house to cool off.

When he got there, she received scathing text messages beating her for embarrassing him in front of his family and letting her own insecurities get in the way of a beautiful day.

He told her to see a therapist and called her out for being unhinged.

And while she felt bad about the timing of her outburst, she did make it a point to explain that the cruel “observation” wasn’t a “one-off.”

“He never says hurtful words, but I find his ‘observations’ as he calls them hurtful,” she said.

“For example, he’ll see me wearing an old top and say ‘oh, that top used to look good on you, but it doesn’t anymore’ or when he looks at my waist and says ‘wow, didn’t know your waist could get that wide’.”

Now that her husband is back home, she feels “an idiot” for “ruining Christmas for him and his family” because of her “sensitivity.”

She then posted her thread to see what people thought of her behavior – and thousands were quick to defend her.

Many told her to seek help for domestic violence and accused her husband of gas lighting techniques and emotional manipulation.

“I think the last thing your husband really wants is for you to ‘get therapy.’ If you do, you’ll discover he’s an emotionally abusive bully and stop feeling guilty for refusing to accept his BS,” said one woman.

They added that she should go to therapy so that she could rebuild the trust that had been damaged by him.

Another woman said she would find a good divorce lawyer – and confront him about his use of the word “observation.”

What are the most common toxic signs of gaslighting to watch for? Gaslighters use a range of ‘techniques’ to perform their control, including: Pretend they don’t understand when they do – they may pretend to completely misunderstand what you are saying or doing, despite the fact that you are very transparent and clear in your actions or motives. Labeling your thoughts as crazy or imaginary – someone pranking you may tell you things like “that never happened.” For example, they may say something to you one day and vehemently deny ever saying it the next day. Questioning the other person’s memory of events when they remember correctly – in the same way as above, they may constantly question your version of events until you doubt it yourself. Pretending to forget what actually happened when you actually remember it – this also ties in with the other two points. You can clearly remember an event, while they can flatly deny that the event ever happened. Denying promises you know they made – gaslighters love to make promises to people, but deny ever making them. It’s a classic mind game that leaves the receiver baffled and confused. Downplaying the other person’s feelings as too sensitive when their reaction is somewhat normal. Source: Lesley McPherson

If he says, “I’m just making ‘observations’ about your body.” Reply with “these are not just observations but body shaming, you can call them whatever you like but know that calling them ‘observations’ doesn’t change the fact that you are BODY SHAMING YOUR WIFE!’,” she wrote .

“People like him never change. I would also like to let his family know that you are sorry for making things uncomfortable but that he has been shaming you, his wife and mother of his child for MONTHS,” she added.

Men also chimed in, one calling her husband “an absolute jacka**.”

However, don’t make the mistake of trying couples therapy. He will prompt the therapist to feel sorry for him. Your therapy should be YOUR therapy. Your man F**king SUCKS,” another wrote.

A mother shared her violent thoughts about the situation.

“Imagine the audacity of complaining about your partner’s body change right after she went through nine months of pregnancy, incredible pains of childbirth, and the nastiness of postpartum giving you a child.

It is ironic that men who criticize the bodies of women who have given birth to their children should be transfixed with their balls. They don’t deserve more kids anyway,” she said.

Others said if she made her own “observations” to talk about weight gain, wrinkles, hair loss, or other “normal” signs of aging, her partner would “call her out.”

Some had experienced the same situation and urged her to “get herself and her son out.”

She said her partner would talk about how clothes used to look good on her but don’t anymore (stock image)

“He’s only going to escalate from here because you called him out on it, in public, in front of his family no less. I’m proud of you for doing that, but it’s likely he’ll retaliate.

“And I’m sure you don’t want your son growing up to be taught that it’s okay to treat women this way.

“My ex-husband only started being abusive after we had a child. I let him go to counseling. I didn’t want to “destroy the family,” but counseling didn’t help him. It helped me,” she said.

Some people, claiming to be therapists, said his behavior tended to be narcissistic.

“He’s passive-aggressive to exhaust you, then gaslights you to make you look crazy,” said one woman.

“I’m a counselor, and I think he would be much better as an ex,” said another.

The woman’s account was suspended after she posted about her partner’s behavior, despite many people calling her to let them know what happened.