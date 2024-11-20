Reddit down for millions of Australians as outage sparks mass outrage : ‘What is going on?’

Millions of Australians are furious after Reddit suffered a massive outage that left social media users unable to access the popular online platform.

Online network information website Downdetector issued an alert Thursday morning stating that people have experienced problems accessing the app.

“User reports indicate issues on reddit,” the alert said.

More than 1,500 outages were reported as of 9 a.m. Thursday and users received an error message when they tried to log in.

“Our CDN was unable to reach our servers,” the message states.

The outage has angered Australian social media users, with many taking to other platforms such as X to express their frustration.

“Reddit is down and I’m here for updates,” one social media user wrote.

‘Reddit shits the bed again,’ another user wrote.

Millions of Australians are furious after Reddit suffered a massive outage leaving social media users unable to access the popular online platform (file image pictured)

”Has Reddit crashed?’ asked a third.

The latest tech platform outage comes after millions of Australians were unable to log into Ticketek on Tuesday to book tickets to live events.

Customers received a message informing them that officials were carrying out maintenance work at the site when they accessed the online site.

The blackout is understood to have started on Sunday night.