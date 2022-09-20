Reddit AITA: New mum furious after husband and mother-in-law eat her dinner

<!–

An outraged mother is living away from home after her husband and mother-in-law ate her dinner while she nursed her five-week-old in another room.

The new mum, 32, vented her frustration on Reddit, saying her mother-in-law had moved into the home after her child was born to ‘help out’ and had been nothing but trouble.

One evening, the couple failed to save the mother any food because she did not ‘turn up for dinner’ on time due to breastfeeding – a move that sent the weary parent over the edge’ and saw her drive off with the baby to her own mother’s home.

‘My husband’s mother has been camping in the living room ever since, inviting people over and making a mess of the house. I said nothing because if I opened my mouth my husband would start scolding me saying his mom is there to help and I should be grateful,” the frustrated wife wrote.

‘I manage feeding, nappy changing, cleaning, wiping. I only sleep a few hours, so my husband’s mother doesn’t really help with the baby. But I thought to myself “well, at least she cooks for us!”.

The young mother said when she asked about the dinner, her husband said it was ‘probably on the stove’, before her mother-in-law interrupted to say she wasn’t hiding any because ‘we didn’t see you at the dinner table’.

‘I lost it and shouted that I was feeding my son and of course I was hungry, I was actually starving. She shrugged and said it wasn’t her fault I didn’t “turn up for dinner” but she knew I was with my son and hadn’t eaten.’

Her husband asked her not to ‘raise her voice’ before it escalated into a heated argument between the trio.

“I went into the bedroom, packed a small bag for me and my son, called my brother to come and take me to mom’s house, and my husband blew me up on my way out,” she said and added that she was labeled ‘childish’ by the couple.

The mother admitted her husband has called her “non-stop”, demanded she return and has sent her angry messages calling her “distress”. After she sent him pictures of their son, he sent her pictures of him and his mother cooking dinner together.

The mother asked the platform if she was “in the wrong,” and many mothers flooded her with support, while others said she should stop keeping her son from his father.

Relationship expert reveals how to resolve disputes as a couple Australian relationship expert Samantha Jayne told Daily Mail Australia that the best way to solve problems is with “three simple words”. ‘By saying “I hear you”, it’s amazing how quickly the other person calms down,’ she explained. ‘In relationships, there is often a lack of listening, so for a person to hear that their argument is being heard, it gives them a sense of relief.’ While listening is a great way to start solving problems, the point is muted if you can’t see where the other person is coming from. “It’s better to react rather than react,” Samantha said. ‘Responding means looking at the problem from their point of view and having empathy for where they are coming from. ‘Reacting to a situation is a sure fire way to break up because it means you are emotionally charged and get to the problem of hostility.’ Instead of being offended by what your partner is trying to say, respond with “what I hear is”. Often we don’t give the other person a chance to clarify what they mean. By stating what you think they are saying, they have a chance to correct it.

‘Breastfeeding on an empty stomach. It’s like going into debt. There should have been piles of food waiting for you,’ wrote one.

‘Your mother-in-law doesn’t care about you. Tell your husband to start supporting you instead of turning into a baby for his mother to cuddle with,” added another.

“Sounds like he’s married to his mom and you’re the other woman,” said another.

To those who said she shouldn’t have gone, she said she stood her ground and said she wants to stay with her mother and be ‘pampered and treated like a princess’.

“I could not get this treatment in my own home,” she wrote.

“As for my husband, he can come over to mom’s house if he so wants to see his son, but I doubt he will as he is a very proud person and it might hurt his ego. “