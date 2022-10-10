Redblacks beat Alouettes in Bob Dyce’s first game as interim head coach

MONTREAL — The Ottawa Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to ruin the Montreal Alouettes’ chance to secure a playoff spot at home and take a 24-18 win on Monday.

Trevor Harris attempted a game-winning touchdown from the 20-yard line in third place with seconds left. The Ottawa defense forced a turnover on downs and the visitors exited Percival Molson Stadium with a win.

In their first game under interim head coach Bob Dyce, the Redblacks (4-11) broke a three-game losing streak and improved to a 4-4 record on the road.

Caleb Evans had two hasty touchdowns from the one-yard line. Nick Arbuckle threw 229 yards.

Harris threw for 338 yards and one touchdown.

In his long-awaited return after breaking his ankle in the season opener, William Stanback made a six-yard run on the first game of the game, finishing the game with eight carries for 20 yards.

On their first visit to the red zone, the Alouettes (7-8) were stopped in their tracks by the defense of the Red Blacks. Montreal settled for a field goal with David Cote completing a 16-yard attempt.

Arbuckle responded to the next drive with a 40-meter bomb to Darvin Adams. Caleb Evans made a one-yard sneak on the first game of the second quarter to give Ottawa a 7-3 lead.

Adarius Pickett recovered an awkward point return from Ottawa’s Devonte Deadmon on the Redblacks’ 17-yard line. Montreal tried to make the visitors pay, but the Ottawa defense once stood against. The Alouettes didn’t take a single yard on the drive and Cote completed a 25-yard field goal.

Montreal found the end zone in their third attempt from the red zone. Harris found Eugene Lewis with a 15-yard touchdown pass, but then hit the standing on the two-point conversion.

Cote added a late 14-yard field goal to give the Alouettes a 15-7 lead at halftime.

Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward completed two field goals in the third quarter, narrowing his team’s deficit to two points.

Ottawa regained the lead at the start of the fourth quarter, after which Evans scored his second TD sneak at one meter. Arbuckle then found Justin Hardy for the two-point conversion and brought the Redblacks to 21-15.

The Alouettes scored their first points of the second half with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. After the offense failed to record a TD within six yards of the end zone, Cote kicked his fourth field goal of the game.

Ward put in a 25-yard effort through the uprights with 1:08 left to give Ottawa a 24-18 lead.

NOTE: Alouettes center Sean Jamieson fell injured and left the game, aided by two teammates, late in the second quarter.