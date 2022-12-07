Redback spider bite turns into years of hell for Edenhope mum with doctors warning of amputation

A mother of two has been suffering from excruciating pain and chronic sores on her arm for eight years after she was bitten by a spider native to Australia.

But the 28-year-old’s battle to beat her Redback spider side effects isn’t over, with doctors warning her arm may still need to be amputated even after she’s spent tens of thousands of dollars trying to treat the painful bite. to deal with.

Jenna Allen, 28, from Edenhope in western Victoria was bitten by a redback spider in November 2014.

Mrs. Allen was volunteering for the Donald Country Fire Department and was about to leave her house and property with sandbags to protect them from flooding when she started rummaging in a shoebox on the back porch.

Mum-of-two Jenna Allen (pictured) was rummaging through a shoebox on the back porch of her home in Victoria when she was bitten by a redback spider on her left forearm

Redback spiders are considered ‘highly poisonous’, especially to young children, and are often found in gardens, fences and even homes

While looking through the box, Mrs. Allen suddenly felt a ‘pinching sensation’ and noticed a black ‘spot’ creeping up her left forearm.

Believing it to be a bug, she brushed it off.

But Ms. Allen soon realized something was very wrong after her arm began to throb in pain and she felt a ‘sick feeling’ course through her body.

“I looked down at my forearm and I gasped when I saw a long, red bump following it,” Ms Allen said. That’s Life Magazine.

“A few minutes later my head was throbbing and I felt a stabbing pain in my stomach. As goosebumps spread up my arm, my heart sank. Something is very wrong.’

A frightened Mrs. Allen called her father for help, explaining that something had bitten her.

As the pair searched the porch floor for clues, Mrs. Allen eventually spotted a “little” redback spider about half the size of a five-cent piece.

Redback spiders are common throughout Australia and usually hide in gardens, fences and even houses. They are considered highly toxic, especially to young children.

Her father rushed her to the local hospital, but they didn’t have the antivenom needed to treat the bite.

Mrs. Allen’s wound became necrotic and she was rushed into surgery, where doctors performed a skin graft and replaced the skin on her forearm with skin from her thigh

Ms Allen was then taken to another hospital an hour away where she was given two doses of antivenin and rushed to Intensive Care.

“I was given a lot of antibiotics and pain relief but within days doctors told me the wound had become necrotic,” Ms Allen said.

“This meant the tissue on my arm was dead and the infection was eating away at my skin.”

Doctors then performed a skin graft, removing skin from her left thigh to replace the necrotic wound on her arm.

The wound began to heal and Mrs. Allen felt like she was finally getting her life back, but 12 months later she noticed a rash spreading down her arm.

“I saw little red mosquito-bite-like bumps spreading over my skin graft and reaching from my wrist to my elbow,” Ms. Allen said.

“I didn’t think much of it, but when the bumps turned green and the wound disintegrated into horrible weeping sores, I cried.”

A year after her surgery, Mrs. Allen began to notice small red mosquito-bite-like bumps spreading over my skin graft. The bumps eventually turned green and her wound erupted into hideous weeping sores

Once a week for the next few months, Ms. Allen had to have her wound cleaned and cared for and wrapped with a special bandage containing collagen and silver – which aids in healing and preventing bacteria.

Ms. Allen explained that she could barely afford the specialized bandage because it was not covered by Medicare and cost $1,300 a week.

In 2016, Ms. Allen found Dr. Booth at Swan Hill Medical Center, who diagnosed her with chronic ulceration.

Dr. Booth explained that the venom from the spider bite triggered an immune response that caused her body to reject the skin graft.

Every two weeks, Ms. Allen travels seven hours there and back to have her wound (pictured) checked. She often has to change her bandages daily – which costs her $1,300 a week

Redback spiders Found all over Australia

Often live in gardens or buildings

Non-aggressive and usually plays dead when disturbed

Can be fatal to humans, especially in young children

The adult female is easily identified by her bulbous black body with a prominent red stripe on the upper side of her abdomen and an hourglass-shaped red/orange stripe on the underside.

Females usually have a body length of about 10 millimeters, while the male is much smaller, being only 3–4 mm long

Ms. Allen was referred to the burn unit and often convulsed from the pain in her arm and required local anesthesia when the nurses changed her bandages.

After three months, the wound began to heal, but she was left with constant pain in her arm.

In 2020, doctors performed a deep skin biopsy after expressing that the wound could spread.

They discovered precancerous cells in the area where the spider had bitten Ms. Allen.

“They suggested that if the wound spread I might even need an amputation,” Ms Allen said.

Every two weeks she makes the long seven-hour round trip to Swan Hill Medical Center to keep a close eye on her wound.

Ms Allen said the spider bite has taken a mental and physical toll on her and her family and has “ruined her life as she knew it”.

‘When I had my lovely daughter Liliana in May 2021, it was difficult to breastfeed and support her tiny body with just one arm…Even getting her in and out of her pram was excruciatingly painful,’ said Ms Allen.

“The mental and physical toll the wound has taken, not only on me, but on my family as well, is exhausting.

‘I work as a dance teacher and that is also tiring. Despite medication, the pain is so bad that I often have trouble sleeping.

“A redback ruined my life as I knew it, but I’m doing my best to stay positive. And I know there are others who struggle with chronic wounds who are in worse shape than I am.”

Mrs. Allen’s only wish is that she could lift her son and daughter without feeling agonizing pain. A GoFundMe page has been started by her friend to help cover her medical expenses

Mrs. Allen’s close friend, Glenn Sarah, started one GoFundMe page to help with her endless medical expenses.

“Currently the bandages on her arm are being changed daily due to the amount of sludge coming out of the wound,” Mr Sarah wrote.

“Each dressing change costs her $1,300 a week, not counting medications and supplements if needed.

“At this point, the cost of Jenna’s weekly dressings is huge as she has to pay for the dressing herself, especially with covid restricting her from traveling to her GP.”

He explained that Mrs. Allen’s only wish is to be able to pick up her young song and daughter without experiencing pain.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe page has received 53 donations totaling $1,990 and hopes to raise $17,000.