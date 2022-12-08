Thursday, December 8, 2022
Red Sox set to pay $105.4million for Japanese star free agent Masataka Yoshida to bolster OF depth

by Merry
written by Merry
Japanese baseball agent Masataka Yoshida is bringing his talents to Boston this year

The Red Sox will pay $105.4 million for Japanese star free agent Masataka Yoshida as Boston looks to bolster its outfield depth

By Jake Fenner for Dailymail.Com

published: 00:30, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 06:13, Dec 8, 2022

The Boston Red Sox brought in one of the best international free players on the market with the signing of Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal will total approximately $105.4 million in combined contract and booking costs.

Yoshida will play at Fenway Park after he and the Red Sox sign a total five-year, $90 million contract.

Japanese baseball agent Masataka Yoshida is bringing his talents to Boston this year

Japanese baseball agent Masataka Yoshida is bringing his talents to Boston this year

The NPB's top outfielder agreed to a deal with the Red Sox on a five-year, $90 million contract

The NPB's top outfielder agreed to a deal with the Red Sox on a five-year, $90 million contract

The NPB’s top outfielder agreed to a deal with the Red Sox on a five-year, $90 million contract

Under the agreement between Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball and Major League Baseball, players who do not have the required nine years of professional experience to participate in international free agency will be “seeded” to MLB clubs.

Under rules set by the MLB, Boston pays $15.4 million in mailing fees set at a flat rate.

In total, the $105.4 million is more than the fee the Chicago Cubs paid for Seiya Suzuki earlier this year.

Yoshida is now the second most expensive Japanese player and the richest position player ever

Yoshida is now the second most expensive Japanese player and the richest position player ever

Yoshida is now the second most expensive Japanese player and the richest position player ever

This deal makes Yoshida the most expensive Japanese position player of all time in combined contract and fee.

It also makes Yoshida the second most expensive Japanese player of all time behind former Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who initially signed a seven-year, $155 million contract in 2014.

Yoshida has led the NPB in on-base + slugging percentage (OPS) for the past two seasons. In 515 combined at bats, Yoshida struckout only 42 batters and walked only 82.

He raked a total of 140 hits, 21 home runs, 89 RBI and finished with a combined batting average of .336 and OBP of .449 and a slugging percentage of .559.

