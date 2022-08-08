Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran has NIGHTMARE inning in Kansas City, dropping two fly balls

Boston Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran had an inning to forget in Kansas City on Sunday.

Not only did the 25-year-old Californian drop some catchable fly balls, but Duran also found himself bickering with Royals fans sitting in the stands of Kauffman Stadium during Boston’s 15-3 defeat on Sunday.

And as if the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday wasn’t chaotic enough, he also managed to make an impressive diving hold during the frame.

I’m not going to try and defend Jarren Duran’s defense, but as a Red Sox fan I’m definitely going to hope he stands out. Seems a form of the yips; clearly more mental than anything. He should be silent and work on improvement. #Red Stockingspic.twitter.com/MF6RUEV0i0 — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) August 7, 2022

Boston Red Sox midfielder Jarren Duran is unable to catch a flyout hit by Kansas City Royals’ Kyle Isbel during the seventh inning on Sunday

Duran struggled in the field in 2022 and he is currently hitting just 0.227 a year

The disastrous inning started with Kansas City’s Nate Eaton popping up in the middle, where Duran appeared to lose the ball in the sun. Finally, after unsuccessfully trying to protect himself from the bright glow, Duran saw the ball drop directly to his left and was forced to throw from his knees to prevent Eaton from scoring during the game.

Kyle Isbel of the Royals then sent a fastball to the warning lane in the next at bat. Duran appeared to be able to make a jump catch for the wall, but the ball slipped off his glove, resulting in a triple.

Duran cashed in with a dive on a flyout by Royals catcher MJ Melendez, but Isbel was able to tap the game and score.

Things seemed to be getting better for Duran until he started bickering with fans in the stands and eventually had to be stopped by rightfielder Alex Verdugo.

“He seems to go back and forth with fans out there,” said Red Sox announcer Dave O’Brien.

“They just happened to throw little caps at me and stuff,” Duran told reporters. “So I just told them to stop throwing, and one of the ushers came up to them and told them to stop. They were just small caps, nothing major.’

The struggling Red Sox went on to lose 13-5, largely due to the Royals’ six-run in the eighth inning.

Duran made a similar painful mistake at an inside-the-park grand slam during the Sox’s historic 28-5 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park last month.