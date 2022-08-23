Red Sonja movie FINALLY begins filming after years in development hell with Matilda Lutz in the lead

The highly anticipated Red Sonja movie has finally started filming, starring Matilda Lutz as the comic book superheroine.

The news comes after original star Brigitte Nielsen told DailyMail.com exclusively last month that she would love to play the heroine’s mother in the reboot.

In addition to Lutz, 30, the new cast includes Robert Sheehan as Draygan, Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak, Eliza Matengu as Amarak and Wallis Day according to Deadline.

Flame-haired heroine: The highly anticipated Red Sonja movie has finally started filming, starring Matilda Lutz, 30, as the comic book superheroine; Pictured 2022

Lutz last starred in sci-fi thriller Zone 414 and scary movie A Classic Horror Story, both in 2021.

Red Sonja is a sword-and-sorcery comic heroine created for Marvel Comics in 1973.

Solomon Kane director MJ Bassett will lead the new project. The film is being produced at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, with more shooting for Greece. Details about the plot of the film have not yet been announced.

New cast: The new cast also includes Sex/Life star Wallis Day, 27, (pictured left in 2021) and Robert Sheehan of Umbrella Academy as Draygan, 34, (pictured right in 2019)

Bassett said in a statement, “I’ve wanted to make a Red Sonja film since I was a teenager — she’s been a powerful presence for me and a character I’ve always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision.”

“When I met Matilda Lutz I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and I saw the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja.”

Nielsen, 59, played the heroine in the 1985 film Red Sonja alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The OG: The news comes after original star Brigitte Nielsen, 59, told DailyMail.com exclusively this month that she’d love to play the heroine’s mother in the reboot; Pictured 2018

Still got it: 37 years after Red Sonja’s release, Nielsen said she could still swing a sword in a fight scene if needed, even after welcoming a fifth child at age 54; Nielsen as Red Sonja in 1985

Now, 37 years later, Nielsen told DailyMail.com how she could still swing a sword in a fight scene if necessary, even after welcoming a fifth child at age 54.

“I took good care of myself and it shows,” the 59-year-old Danish star proudly says, adding: “I could still do those fight scenes right now.”

Sylvester Stallone’s former wife confessed that she would love to be involved in the film’s long-delayed reboot.

She-Devil with a Sword: Nielsen played the ‘She-Devil with a Sword’ superhero alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Maybe I could be Red Sonja’s mother!” she said with a laugh. “Teach her how to appear with a sword, how to win a fight.”

The film’s first-ever 4K UHD restoration was released earlier in July this year.

A second Red Sonja film has been in development for years.

Almost: In previous years, both Hannah John Kamen (left) and Rose McGowan (right) would star as Sonja. Kamen withdrew due to a scheduling conflict, while McGowan said she suffered “massive nerve damage” in her arm that prevented her from filling the role

In 2021, actress Hannah John Kamen was supposed to star, but due to scheduling conflicts, she dropped out.

Earlier in 2008, Rose McGowan was poised to be the flamboyant heroine, with her then-boyfriend Robert Rodriguez directing.

However, in 2009 the Rodriguez project was demolished.

Rodriguez has said in the past that the film was never made due to rights and funding issues. But McGowan revealed that “massive nerve damage” in her arm prevented her from playing the character.