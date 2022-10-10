‘Red Notice 2’ and ‘Red Notice 3’ Scripts Are Arriving “Very Soon” Say ‘Black Adam’ Producers [Exclusive]

As Collider’s own editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraubsat down to talk with Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia – the super producers responsible for many of the blockbusters you’ve seen over the years, including this month’s Black Adam – he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to ask them what’s coming our way.





Garcia and Flynn are the best people to give updates especially about Dwayne Johnson projects. Over the years, the pair have produced several titles under Johnson’s direction, including: Hercules, Baywatchand rampagenot to mention the NBC series young rock. During the interview, our own editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub couldn’t pass up the chance to talk about the Netflix hit Red notification. In January, the streamer ordered two sequels at once for the Johnson film, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Ryan Reynolds (free man). According to the Flynn, the sequels are becoming increasingly popular and a new version of the script is coming their way “very soon”:

“Well, we have a ‘Red Notice 2’ script and almost… [Red Notice] 3. The plan is hopefully if Hiram and I are happy we would make those movies back to back. But it’s all about the scripts and how we feel and how Dwayne, Gal and Ryan feel about it. But that franchise is great and obviously Netflix really wants it, and Rawson [Marshall Thurber, director and screenwriter] being committed.”

Garcia continued:

“Yeah, Rawson (Marshall Thurber) is working away and we were talking to him about it recently. He’s deep in it and that’s his baby. So he’s been grinded out. We’re excited to be able to get in there and see a new design that he will deliver to us shortly.”

Filming sequels back-to-back saves money and time, and both things are extremely important for this kind of production. With three of the most popular actors in the world expected to return for the sequels, filming both at the same time is also a great way to coordinate their impossible schedules once.

Red notification premiered on Netflix in late 2021, it quickly became one of the most-watched movies ever on the platform. The action comedy reportedly cost $200 million to produce. When the sequels were announced, the streamer was already looking at a production window for 2023, so it looks like everything is moving as expected. Meanwhile, the trio of leads are continuing their high profile projects: Johnson will make his DC debut this month with Black AdamReynolds is currently compiling Deadpool 3of Hugh Jackman attached to reprise his iconic Wolverine role, and Gadot is gearing up to be none other than Cleopatra in an upcoming biopic.

