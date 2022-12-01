Home Red-hot Morocco face crushed Canada in final group game
Categories: SportsSports

Red-hot Morocco face crushed Canada in final group game

The Atlas Lions will try to beat Canada and advance to the Round of 16 after an impressive victory over Belgium

Who: Morocco vs Canada, Group F

Where: Al Thumama Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1 at 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

FIFA Ranking: Morocco (22), Canada (41)

Morocco is confident going into the last game in Group F after Sunday’s victory against Belgium, a team 20 places ahead of them in the FIFA world rankings.

In a remarkable performance, the Atlas Lions vexed an uninspired Belgian team that lacked any fluidity despite a wealth of talent on their squad. Morocco registered more shots on target, although the Red Devils dominated possession and were more clinical in the end, scoring two goals in the second half.

Related Post
  1. Gareth Bale and Wales squad arrive in Qatar six days before their first game in the World Cup

    Gareth Bale and Wales squad arrive in Qatar six days earlier than their first recreation…

  2. Here is our AI robot Kashef with today’s World Cup predictions ~ FIFA News

    These are the results our AI robot Kashef predicted for the three games on Monday.Kashef,…

  3. Cleveland Browns’ field is TORN UP by tire tracks after a joyrider broke into the stadium

    Cleveland Browns' field is TORN UP by tire tracks after a joyrider broke into the…

Zakaria Aboukhlal scored Morocco’s second goal against Belgium [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Morocco has yet to concede, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi putting up a well-pierced defense line that kept Croatia at bay in their opening game.

A draw against Canada, who are already out of the tournament, would guarantee Morocco a place in the Round of 16. They can even go on to a defeat, depending on the result of the match between Belgium and Croatia, which is held at the same time. .

Indeed, Morocco – even in its current form – will know that Canada is no laughing matter. They were unlucky to lose their first game against Belgium after dominating large parts of the game and connecting well in midfield, creating several chances. In the end, it cost them a wayward finish, including a missed penalty from Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal [REUTERS/Carl Recine]

Davies redeemed himself in the next match against Croatia, scoring the tournament’s fastest goal to date, but his team would go on to lose the match 4–1.

This is Canada’s second appearance at the World Cup and they will be seeking their first-ever point in competition against Morocco.

The Atlas Lions have more experience on football’s biggest stage: this is their fifth appearance at the World Cup, and it would be their second time to reach the knockout stage if they continue, having made the round of 16 at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Morocco can expect considerable support at the Al Thumama stadium on Thursday based on the atmosphere during their first two matches. The two sides have met three times, with Morocco winning two and one ending in a draw. On Thursday, one of the two results is sufficient for the team from North Africa.

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: american footballCanadacrushedfacefinalgameGroupMiddle EastMorocconewsQatar World Cup 2022redhotsportUSA & Canada
1 day ago

Recent Posts

Sir Paul McCartney explains his musical influences, including American soul.

Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…

12 mins ago

Bullying Londoner who told northern girlfriend ‘You shouldn’t f*** with a London man’ is jailed

A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…

19 mins ago

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

22 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

23 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

23 mins ago

Rudiger claims Germany is too nice after their second straight World Cup group stage exit

'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…

24 mins ago