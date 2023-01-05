Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ secret Aussie hideout on the NSW South Coast hits the market for $3million

<!–

An Australian beachfront estate owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael Balzary has hit the market for $3 million.

The musician, known as Flea, is selling his property in Moruya on the NSW south coast after nearly 30 years.

Flea bought the property in 1994 and the band used it to write some of their best-selling songs.

The five-bedroom, two-story, 2,946 sq. ft. home is located just minutes from Congo Beach.

It has a target price of $3 million and the auction will take place on January 29.

So told broker James Hamilton of LJ Hooker Moruya brokerage.com.au“Flea wrote a lot of music in the building and had band members jam in what used to be the downstairs music room.”

“It has a contemporary California design that extends toward the ocean with great views and truly complements the natural environment.”

It comes as the Red Hot Chili Peppers prepare for their Australian tour with Post Malone on January 29.

The tour includes performances in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Auckland and Dunedin.

However, the group does not go to Adelaide, Hobart or Darwin.

It’s been four years since Post Malone last performed in Australia and Red Hot Chili Peppers haven’t toured Down Under since 2019.

In April last year, the legendary alternative rock band was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.