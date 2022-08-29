Red Hot Chilli Peppers named the Global Icon Award winners at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Nearly 40 years after the group was formed, the beloved Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored with the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante took the stage Sunday night to receive the award at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Picking up the mic, Smith decided to dedicate the award to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who won the award with his band last year as the first ever recipient and sadly passed away in March at just 50 years of age.

The group performed their recent hit Black Summer, as well as their classic “Can’t Stop”, from the 2002 album By the Way.

After their performance, they were presented with the Global Icon award by a pair of comedy icons – Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, with Kiedis taking the microphone first.

“I wanted to think of the cheeky mistress known as MTV for supporting us for a thousand years and more,” Kiedis began.

“I also want to think of planet Earth and the people of planet Earth to listen and care and pay attention to what we are doing. It’s a blessing,” he added.

“But really, really, really, I want Flea and John and Chad Smith, Chad . to thank [bleep] Smith, for giving me purpose in my life for the past 40 years,” Kiedis added with applause.

He added that he would have been a “free-floating disaster in space if it weren’t for these guys, thank you guys who gave me something to do with my life,” before handing the award to Smith.

‘Hello all. We try to make cool visual art that fits our music, and thank you MTV for supporting it for all these years. It’s a real honor to be here. In front of you. Thank you very much,’ Smith began.

“There is another musical icon, a global icon, and his name is my brother, Taylor Hawkins, and I want to dedicate this to Taylor and his family. I love him and I miss him every day. Play on, hawk, play on, brother, thank you,” he said before handing the prize to Flea, who adjusted the mic and joked that Smith was a “big bastard.”

“To my bandmates, I love you so much. To my wife, Melody, I love you. To my children, Sonny and Clara, I love you. To everyone who watches TV, I love you,” he continued.

“I love cockroaches and earth and trees and every human being in the world and birds in the sky and love, and all that is not love is cowardice, I love you, thank you so much for your support, thank you!” Flea decided.

Guitarist John Fruiscante gave Flea a hug and was about to walk off stage when Kiedis joked that John, “says it all with his smile, that’s all you have to say, his smile.” And his guitar playing is sweet. We love him.’

Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up for the release of their 13th studio album, Return of the Dream Canteen, due out on October 14.

