Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, 59, steps out with pregnant wife Melody Ehsani, 42, in New York

Flea and his pregnant wife Melody Ehsani formed a colorful couple when they got out in New York on Friday.

The 59-year-old Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist sported bright pink hair and carried his guitar on his back, while his wife, a 42-year-old streetwear designer, covered her growing belly in a white T-shirt and graphic pants as she roamed the SoHo. area of ​​Manhattan strolled .

Ehsani announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on July 31. This will be the couple’s first child together and Flea’s third.

The flamboyant rock star – born Michael Peter Balzary – beat the heat in a black graphic tee, shorts and white sneakers, which he paired with long black socks.

The Melbourne-born hitmaker adorned his trendy look with a gold watch on his wrist and a gold chain.

Meanwhile, his other half had a jacket wrapped around her waist and was wearing comfortable black sneakers for the outing.

Ehsani – Foot Locker’s first creative director for women – wore a purple crossbody bag and a gold watch to match her husband’s.

The beauty wore slightly tinted sunglasses that day and added extra sparkle to her look with gold earrings.

She wore her dark brown locks parted in the middle and cascading over her shoulders.

Flea’s wife shows off her belly and shares her pregnancy with her followers on several Instagram photos.

Her stomach was front and center at a recent La Sparks basketball game, where she was asked to deliver the match ball. She thanked Flea in the mail for getting her season tickets.

Ehsani first shared the news on social media while wearing a pink crop top and showing off her distant belly.

“I’ve put on a few pounds,” she joked in the caption under the snaps.

Her friends and followers were overjoyed at the good news, and designer Sami Miro wrote: ‘Congratulations!!!’

Singer Janelle Monáe added: ‘Ongooodnessss congrats beauty’, while actress Jodie-Turner Smith wrote: ‘I JUST SREAMED!!!!!!!!!’

Among others who congratulated the star and her husband were Mindy Kaling, Princess Nokia, Ming Lee Simmons, Shay Mitchell, Keri Hilson and Jessie Ware.

Flea already shares daughter Clara Balzary, 33, with ex-wife Loesha Zeviar, whom he was married to from 1988 to 1990.

The musician and actor also shares daughter Sunny Bebop Balzary, 16, with ex-fiancée Frankie Rayder. The couple got engaged in 2005, but broke up.

Flea married Ehsani in an intimate ceremony in 2019. The couple were reportedly engaged for only about a month before exchanging their vows.

In a touching Instagram post at the time, Flea shared photos from the wedding, writing: “My life has changed forever and I am forever humbled and grateful. The person who all sees me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani.’

Flea is one of the founders of the Red Hot Chili Peppers along with singer Anthony Kiedis.

RHCP is one of the best-selling bands of all time and has sold more than 80 million records since its formation in Los Angeles in 1983.