Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new double album Return Of The Dream Canteen during concert

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea have announced that the band will release a new double album titled Return of the Dream Canteen during their sold-out concert in Denver, Colorado.

“We’ve stacked a brand new double album to the brim,” Flea told the crowd of 50,000 fans on Saturday night, according to a report from Variety.

The band, which consists of Kiedis, Flea (born Michael Peter Balzary), Chad Smith and John Frusciante, performed at Empower Field at Mile High as part of their 38-date 2022 Global Stadium Tour.

Latest: Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea announced they will be releasing a new double album titled Return of the Dream Canteen at their sold-out concert in Denver, Colorado; Seen in March 2022

“It’s damn good news, man. Do you have one in mind?’ said Kiedis.

Flea replied: ‘The single could be called Tippa My Tongue. I’m not sure.’

According to BillboardReturn Of The Dream Canteen is produced by Rick Rubin, the band’s longtime collaborator.

Rubin also produced their 12th studio album—and first album of 2022—titled Unlimited Love, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart in April. It marked their first debut number one placing since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

New Music: The band, which consists of Kiedis, Flea (born Michael Peter Balzary), Chad Smith and John Frusciante, performed at the Empower Field at Mile High as part of their 38-date 2022 Global Stadium Tour; Pictured in April 2022

Producer: According to Billboard, Return of the Dream Canteen will be produced by Rick Rubin, the band’s longtime collaborator; Rubin can be seen with Frank Ocean in 2017

In addition, Rubin produced other popular Red Hot Chili Peppers albums, including 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik and 1999’s Californication.

On Saturday, the band’s official Instagram page shared an image of the upcoming album’s psychedelic cover art, along with a pre-order link.

The message was captioned: ‘RETURN OF THE DREAM CANINE FROM OCT. 14.’

The band’s account added, “We set out to find ourselves as the band we’ve somehow always been. For fun we jammed and learned some old songs. It wasn’t long before we started the mysterious process of building new songs.

‘A nice piece of chemistry interference that we had befriended hundreds of times. Once we found that slipstream of sound and vision, we continued to mine.

Album Cover: On Saturday, the band’s official Instagram page shared an image of the upcoming album’s psychedelic cover art along with a pre-order link

“With time turned into an elasticated waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had given us more songs than we knew what to do with them.

“Well, we’ve got it. 2 double albums released back to back. The second is easily just as meaningful as the first, or should that be reversed. ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and have ever dreamed of.

“It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, Sincerely, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.’

On Tour: The band’s Global Stadium Tour launched in support of Unlimited Love and kicked off June 4 in Seville, Spain; seen in June 2022

The band’s 2022 Global Stadium Tour was launched in support of Unlimited Love and kicked off on June 4 in Seville, Spain.

The tour is the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first in five years and celebrates the return of their guitarist John, who rejoined the band in 2019 after leaving in 2009.

Anthony recently announced that his band is “like his family” as it approaches its 40th anniversary.

He’s back: the tour is the band’s first in five years and welcomed the return of their guitarist John Frusciante (2nd from left), who rejoined the band in 2019, after leaving in 2009; seen in 2022

In April, the lead vocalist, 59, said, “I can’t give them up and they can’t me,” explaining how they get along better now than when they were younger.

He also discussed how the band is “less destructive” now that the members are older, before adding that they feel “a lot more pain” during gigs and on tour.

Speaking to Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show on BBC 2, he said of the upcoming 40th anniversary: ​​’I can’t believe it, I don’t really keep track of time, but 40 is a big number.

Together: Anthony recently announced that his band is ‘like his family’ as they approach the 40th anniversary of their formation; seen in 2017

“It’s amazing that a band can stay together for so long. These guys have become like my family. I cannot leave them and they cannot leave me.

“Today, during band practice, I had shivers and my hair rose from hearing music. It still works so well.’

He went on to detail how they are different now after they first got together and performed so long ago.

Band: In April, the singer said ‘I can’t give them up and they can’t leave me’ and explained how they get along better now than when they were younger” (pictured in 1990)

He said, ‘The spirit is still there, but there are many more aches and pains along the way. The 21-year-old body can take a beating and just keeps going and it can’t do much now.

“But we get along better, we’re less self-destructive and less destructive to the world around us. We still have fun every day, but we don’t have to sleep on benches in the park anymore!’

He also talked about writing their new album in lockdown and their new upcoming tours.

Candid: He discussed how they are ‘less destructive’ now that they are older, before adding that they feel ‘a lot more pain’ during performances and on tour (pictured in Rio in 2019)

“The whole process was amazing, the joy is in making the song. And then you have to wait a long time for people to hear about it and that’s happening now. It was fun,” he explained/

“We started jamming again in lockdown and within a few weeks Covid happened. I recorded vocals for six months, which was a privilege to have that time and space to just write lyrics.

“I like when people have their own understanding of a song and can relate to it in their own way. I have such positive memories of touring with many different bands.’