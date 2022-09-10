Red Bulls midfielder and ex-Arsenal academy star Dru Yearwood issues apology as his ban extended

<!–

New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood has been banned for an additional three games on Friday for his actions during the game against the Philadelphia Union on September 3.

As the final minutes of stoppage time drew to a close, Yearwood was sent off after violently kicking a ball in the face of a girl. The incident left another child, who may also have been beaten, in tears in the front row.

The Red Bulls have now released a new statement announcing that Yearwood has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended three additional games.

The suspension will see Yearwood out for the remainder of the regular season by missing games against the New England Revolution, New York City FC, Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC.

Yearwood immediately realized his mistake and ran into the crowd in an attempt to apologize but was turned away by a fan close to the girl who was hit, with distraught Red Bulls fans showing their distaste for the player.

Chants of ‘a**hole’ were shouted in the stadium.

The Red Bulls and Yearwood both issued statements apologizing to the fan and sending them good wishes after the incident.

The statement from the Red Bulls read: “The safety of everyone attending our events at Red Bull Arena is of the utmost importance to our organisation.

Dru is incredibly sorry and knows that his actions were unforgivable. We will take steps to prevent this from happening again.

‘Together with Dru, we stay in touch with families to check on their well-being.’

Yearwood’s first statement read: “I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart to the fans who were hit by the ball I kicked during Saturday’s game.

“My emotions got the better of me on this day and I let the entire organization and every New York Red Bulls fan down.

“I hope the fans are okay and that they can forgive me.”

After the announcement of the additional games, Yearwood took to Twitter to not only say that he accepts the suspension, but also to ensure that such an incident would not happen again.

I fully accept the suspension from MLS and I can make sure it won’t happen again. I would like to sincerely apologize again. Please know that I will continue to work hard to be ready to give my all for this football club when I can contribute again on the pitch. Dru https://t.co/sZnRZkxEkc — Dru Yearwood (@DruYearwood) September 9, 2022