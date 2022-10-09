Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claims second-straight F1 championship – Sportsnet.ca

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has officially won his second consecutive Formula 1 championship after surviving a rainy Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen claimed the title after finishing first in the race.

At the start of the race, Verstappen was 104 points ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and 106 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez, the only other two racers who could still mathematically beat Verstappen. Leclerc finished third and Perez finished second after Leclerc was given a five-second penalty to give Verstappen the title.

The win comes with four races left on the F1 schedule.