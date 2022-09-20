Red Bull’s Christian Horner says team are ‘not getting carried away’ as they close in on title

Team principal Christian Horner says his Red Bull team are not getting carried away despite their lead in the F1 world championship.

Victory in Singapore next month will wrap up the title for driver Max Verstappen for the second successive season, thanks to his 11 wins from 16 races.

However, Horner plays down any talk of completing a winning run over the final rounds of the season.

Christian Horner is just concentrating on each race as it comes in this season’s championship

‘It’s a massive query and (there’s) a huge variety of circuits.’ The Briton told Motorsport.

“Compared to Monza, Singapore has the most corners on the calendar. It’s uneven, it’s a street course, so it’s a very different challenge.’

– We are in a fantastic position in the championship. But we’re going to attack every race and do the best we can and the points will take care of themselves.

“But you know, we’ve been fast in Spa, Zandvoort, Monza and Budapest even. So on a variety of circuits the car performs really well.’

Max Verstappen can win his second title if he wins next month’s Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen can retain his world championship crown if he scores 22 more points than nearest rival Charles Leclerc when the season resumes under the spotlight in Singapore next month.

Teammate Sergio Perez is currently third in the championship, which also gives Red Bull a significant lead in the constructors’ championship.

Horner’s team currently leads Leclerc’s Ferrari by 139 points going into the final six races of the season.