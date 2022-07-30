Red Bull Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: German champions hold off late second-half comeback from Leipzig

Bayern Munich have just managed to hold off a late comeback from Red Bull Leipzig as the German champions won 5-3 in the entertaining DFL Supercup curtain raise.

Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane and Benjamin Pavard gave Bayern a 3-0 lead at halftime, before Marcel Halstenberg got one back for Leipzig in the 59th minute.

Despite Serge Gnabry extending Bayern’s goal to four, Charles Nkunku scored a penalty and Dani Olmo struck late for a dramatic finish, but the German giants eventually held out for the 5-3 win thanks to a late goal in added time from Leroy Wise.