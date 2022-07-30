WhatsNew2Day
Red Bull Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: German champions hold off late second-half comeback from Leipzig

Red Bull Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane scores on his league debut as the German champions hold off a late comeback in the second half of Leipzig

  • Bayern Munich narrowly defeated Red Bull Leipzig 4-3 in the DFL Supercup
  • Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane and Benjamin Pavard put Bayern ahead 3-0
  • Marcel Halstenberg, Charles Nkunku and Dani Olmo made the comeback
  • Leroy Sane’s goal deep in extra time sealed an entertaining 5-3 win for Bayern

By Ben Willcocks for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Bayern Munich have just managed to hold off a late comeback from Red Bull Leipzig as the German champions won 5-3 in the entertaining DFL Supercup curtain raise.

Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane and Benjamin Pavard gave Bayern a 3-0 lead at halftime, before Marcel Halstenberg got one back for Leipzig in the 59th minute.

Despite Serge Gnabry extending Bayern’s goal to four, Charles Nkunku scored a penalty and Dani Olmo struck late for a dramatic finish, but the German giants eventually held out for the 5-3 win thanks to a late goal in added time from Leroy Wise.

Sadio Mane was on the scoresheet when Bayern Munich defeated Red Bull Leipzig 5-3 in the Supercup

Sadio Mane was on the scoresheet when Bayern Munich defeated Red Bull Leipzig 5-3 in the Supercup

