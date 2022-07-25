Red Bull chief Christian Horner is concerned about Mercedes’ resurgence after double podium finish

Christian Horner has admitted his concerns about Mercedes’ recent form in recent races.

While Horner’s Red Bull is still some 126 points away from Toto Wolff’s Mercedes in the constructors’ standings, the recent resurgence of Silver Arrows has seen them get at least one driver on the podium in every race since Baku in June.

Red Bull has largely been unaffected by another outfit so far, with Ferrari their closest rivals, but the Italians have struggled to put together a string of successful weeks of racing due to both mechanical and strategic errors.

Christian Horner admitted Mercedes’ recent improvements were a concern for his team

Horner said: “They were definitely talking about their chances at the weekend. I think eventually, Max [Verstappen] was quite comfortable.

“But you can see they’re giving up, they’re getting closer.

‘I hear Toto’ [Wolff] said they will be working all summer vacation to improve the car, which of course would be illegal. You see them coming closer and closer.’

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were both on the podium on Sunday

Mercedes managed to get two drivers on the podium at Circuit Paul Ricard for the first time all season, despite several third-fourth places as the reigning constructor struggles to live up to their own reputation this year.

Despite a lack of pace for most of the season, both George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton appeared to have the better of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on Sunday.

The Mexican didn’t have the best race weekend of his long career, but he kept up with Hamilton throughout the race, before a brilliant restart after a Virtual Safety Car let Russell pass him too.

Toto Wolff’s Mercedes has taken at least one podium finish in each of its last five races

And Wolff was of course happy with the result, having come under pressure following his team’s poor start to the season, which saw them finish third in the Constructor’s, 44 points behind second-placed Ferrari.

The Austrian said: ‘The biggest asset is the culture we have in the team. It is the immune system of the team, it ensures that we keep working with the right mindset and persevere when the going gets tough.

“The drivers are part of our culture and mentality and push the most out of the car. They never let go, they just never let go.’