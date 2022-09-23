Red-bellied black snake found in Maleny, Queensland removed by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers

<!–

Two women preparing for a girls’ day out were shocked to find a massive red-bellied black snake curled up behind a living room floor lamp.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers owner Stu McKenzie was called to a home in Maleny, about 90km north of Brisbane in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, on Wednesday after a visitor to the home spotted the snake.

Video shows Mr McKenzie pulling the snake out from behind the lamp before releasing it into the bush.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers owner Stu McKenzie was called to remove a large red-bellied black snake from a home in Maleny, Queensland (pictured, Mr McKenzie with the snake)

“That’s one of the biggest red bellies I’ve caught in a long time, if not ever,” he said.

McKenzie said the snake was between eight and 10 years old, noting that large red-bellied black snakes are not often seen in homes.

He added that the snake was quite calm throughout the rescue.

The snake had curled up in the living room behind a floor lamp when it was discovered (pictured Mr McKenzie pulling the snake from behind the lamp)

‘What a beautiful snake this was! Notice how the snake was so calm and didn’t feel threatened at all,” he said.

‘The red belly looked for a way out and ended up curling up in the corner of the room for an easy catch.’

Mr. McKenzie encouraged anyone with a snake in their home to contact a professional rather than trying to catch it themselves, especially as drier weather sees more snakes heading indoors.