Red Alert: Massive stars sound warning they are about to go supernova

An artist’s impression of the Betelgeuse supernova. Credit: European Southern Observatory/L. calcada



Astronomers from John Moores University in Liverpool and the University of Montpellier have devised an early warning system to warn when a massive star is about to end its life in a supernova explosion. The work has been published in Monthly Notices from the Royal Astronomical Society.

In this new study, researchers have determined that massive stars (usually between 8 and 20 solar masses) in the last phase of their lives, the so-called “red supergiant” phase, will suddenly become about a hundred times dimmer in visible light in the last few days. months before they die. This dimming is caused by a sudden build-up of material around the star, obscuring the light.

Until now, it was unknown how long it took the star to grow this material. Now, for the first time, researchers have simulated what red supergiants might look like if they were embedded in these “cocoons” before the explosion.

Old telescope records show images of stars exploding about a year after the image was taken. The stars appear as normal in these images, meaning they haven’t built up the theoretical circumstellar cocoon yet. This suggests that the cocoon is assembled in less than a year, which is considered extremely fast.

Benjamin Davies of John Moores University in Liverpool, and lead author of the paper, says: “The dense material almost completely obscures the star, making it 100 times fainter in the visible part of the spectrum. This means that the day before the star explodes, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell it was there.” He adds: “Until now, we’ve only been able to get detailed observations of supernovae hours after they’ve already happened. With this early warning system, we can prepare to observe them in real time, in order to launch the world’s best telescopes.” point to the precursor stars, and watch as they are literally torn apart before our very eyes.”

One of the brightest stars in the sky evolves and dies before our eyes

More information:

Ben Davies et al, Explosion imminent: the appearance of red supergiants at the point of core collapse, Monthly Notices from the Royal Astronomical Society (2022). Ben Davies et al, Explosion imminent: the appearance of red supergiants at the point of core collapse,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stac2427

Provided by Royal Astronomical Society

