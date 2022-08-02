Recovering biodiversity in Brazil’s pioneering Atlantic Forest through conservation and ecological restoration

Regions of Brazil’s South Atlantic Forest have undergone a pioneering restoration project for more than 20 years, combining conservation efforts and ecological restoration. Credit: Marcia Marques.



Managing degraded tropical landscapes to achieve global biodiversity and ecosystem service goals requires not only restoring new forests, but also preserving natural remnants of ancient forests. Journal of Applied Ecology.

Researchers from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) and the Society for Wildlife Research and Environmental Education (SPVS) came together to evaluate ecological restoration as a strategy to reverse anthropogenic environmental disturbance. The researchers evaluated a pioneering restoration program promoted by the SPVS since 2000, combining conservation and restoration efforts in one of Brazil’s most important remaining Atlantic Forest regions.

The area includes the municipalities of Antonina and Guaraqueçaba, a well-preserved region on the south coast of Paraná of ​​300 thousand hectares, with forests, estuaries, coves and islands. The researchers collected samples and analyzed environmental features and images from 65 restoration areas over 20 years.

To understand the interaction between restoration and conservation efforts, the researchers verified the differences between natural and active restoration strategies. “The first is much cheaper and depends on natural processes to promote the arrival of species. The second, planting seedlings, is much more expensive for those who restore them,” explains Marcia Marques, a researcher at the Federal University of Paraná , from.

The study shows that due to the presence of preserved areas, natural rejuvenation becomes a more economical alternative to obtain satisfactory results: “If you want to use only natural rejuvenation in this situation, it is possible, because there is a flow of seeds through the fauna”, reports Marques.

According to the authors, recovery cannot be planned without conforming to conservation strategies and therefore it is necessary to strengthen actions that can inhibit the process of ecosystem degradation.

To restore the biodiversity and ecosystem benefits of depleted tropical forests, it is not enough simply to restore them. Investments in preserving existing forests are critical to the success of new restorations. Ancient forests contain long-lived trees well past their traditional harvest age, they tend to be highly biodiverse due to centuries of growth and can store vast amounts of carbon. However, the amount and proximity of old-growth forests in relation to restoration areas affects species richness, biodiversity and the ability to capture carbon from the atmosphere.

With concerns over the degradation of tropical areas from human activities, efforts to date have focused on restoration, including the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030). There are great expectations of improving people’s livelihoods, fighting climate change and halting biodiversity collapse through restoring deforested areas.

The author argues that recovery is often overestimated: “Generally, society has high expectations for ecological recovery, including the ability to absorb all the carbon we’ve thrown into the atmosphere for centuries when it’s just not that good.”

For Marques, there is a perception that deforestation can easily be offset by restoration, which is seen as a ‘silver bullet’ if it is not.

“It’s not a matter of assuming that we can deforest and then restore. We also need to preserve mature forests, with all their functionalities. Restoring is also preserved. Restoration must be linked to conservation.”

Tropical forests grow surprisingly fast

More information:

Fernanda CG Cardoso et al, Landscape conservation as a strategy for biodiversity restoration: lessons from a long-term grassland restoration program in the South Atlantic Forest, Journal of Applied Ecology (2022). Fernanda CG Cardoso et al, Landscape conservation as a strategy for biodiversity restoration: lessons from a long-term grassland restoration program in the South Atlantic Forest,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2664.14240

Provided by British Ecological Society





